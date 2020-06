Amenities

patio / balcony recently renovated

Unit Amenities patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities

Must SEE!!! HURRY FABULOUS 3 BEDROOMS 2 FULL BATHROOMS TERRACEBeautiful 3 bedrooms apartment 2 full bathroom with Terrace in a private house prime location AstoriaHardwood flooring throughout the unit. The 2nd full bathroom is in the master bedroom which easily fits a king sized bed. The other 2 bedroom are easily queen sized. The entire apartment was thoroughly cleaned and painted. This unit sits on the 2nd floor of a private house. Easy access to the R/M train and the N/Q train. Plenty of stores all within walking distance.For a private viewing contact Costa at 347-393-7119 Bouklis193655