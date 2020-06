Amenities

Renovated two bedroom apartment available now in Long Island City just one block to the N/W train. 5 min commute to the City! Super-market and laundromat right around the corner. All new SS appliances including dishwasher. Separate dining area. Massive living room.Large living room with big windows. Tons of natural light throughout the unit.King and queen size bedrooms. Lots of closet space.Heat and hot water included in rent. No pets allowed.Call, text or email Markella 347-330-6593 to schedule a viewing! Sterling5730