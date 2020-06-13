All apartments in Queens
34-31 29th St
34-31 29th St

34-31 29th Street · (203) 431-1433
Location

34-31 29th Street, Queens, NY 11106
Astoria

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

1 Bedroom

Unit 1 bed, 1 bath, $2200 · Avail. Jul 1

$2,200

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath

Report This Listing

Amenities

granite counters
pet friendly
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
granite counters
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
pet friendly
dogs allowed
Available 07/01/20 One Bedroom w/Office - Property Id: 292566

Renovated Charming One Bedroom with add small rm can be used as Office or 2nd BR. "Home-like" unit with sep entrance and Sun Filled Yard. Private W/D. Heat &Hw inc. Large MBR with Cedar Cl. SS Apl., Granite Tops, Kraftmaid cab/w full ext drawers. In Thriving Hipster Astoria neighborhood, Quiet 2 Family Tree-lined Block, Close to all shopping, rest. close to 36thAve Stop. 15 Min to NYC.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/292566
Property Id 292566

No Dogs Allowed

(RLNE5827604)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 34-31 29th St have any available units?
34-31 29th St has a unit available for $2,200 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
Is 34-31 29th St currently offering any rent specials?
34-31 29th St isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 34-31 29th St pet-friendly?
Yes, 34-31 29th St is pet friendly.
Does 34-31 29th St offer parking?
No, 34-31 29th St does not offer parking.
Does 34-31 29th St have units with washers and dryers?
No, 34-31 29th St does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 34-31 29th St have a pool?
No, 34-31 29th St does not have a pool.
Does 34-31 29th St have accessible units?
No, 34-31 29th St does not have accessible units.
Does 34-31 29th St have units with dishwashers?
No, 34-31 29th St does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 34-31 29th St have units with air conditioning?
No, 34-31 29th St does not have units with air conditioning.
