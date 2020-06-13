34-31 29th St

Amenities

Available 07/01/20 One Bedroom w/Office



Renovated Charming One Bedroom with add small rm can be used as Office or 2nd BR. "Home-like" unit with sep entrance and Sun Filled Yard. Private W/D. Heat &Hw inc. Large MBR with Cedar Cl. SS Apl., Granite Tops, Kraftmaid cab/w full ext drawers. In Thriving Hipster Astoria neighborhood, Quiet 2 Family Tree-lined Block, Close to all shopping, rest. close to 36thAve Stop. 15 Min to NYC.

No Dogs Allowed



