34-06 32nd Street
Last updated June 4 2020 at 3:36 AM

34-06 32nd Street

34-06 32nd Street · (347) 471-4197
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

34-06 32nd Street, Queens, NY 11106
Astoria

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

1 Bedroom

Unit 1D · Avail. now

$1,875

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath

Amenities

hardwood floors
pet friendly
recently renovated
stainless steel
clubhouse
some paid utils
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
pet friendly
clubhouse
GUT RENOVATED!! Spacious 1 Br apartment with lofty living room, queen size bedroom, brand new hardwood floors throughout, ample closet space, brand new bathroom, gut renovated separated windowed kitchen with brand new kitchen cabinets, stainless steel appliances and cesarstone quartz countertops.Well maintained building with superintendent on premises.Building is located only 2 blocks to trains (N,W Broadway Station), minutes to all the conveniences this neighborhood has to offer shopping, grocery, pharmacy, lounges, restaurants, bars.Actual Apartment PhotosNo Dogs/One Cat per apartment with the landlord's approvalHeat and hot water included in rent

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 34-06 32nd Street have any available units?
34-06 32nd Street has a unit available for $1,875 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 34-06 32nd Street have?
Some of 34-06 32nd Street's amenities include hardwood floors, pet friendly, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 34-06 32nd Street currently offering any rent specials?
34-06 32nd Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 34-06 32nd Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 34-06 32nd Street is pet friendly.
Does 34-06 32nd Street offer parking?
No, 34-06 32nd Street does not offer parking.
Does 34-06 32nd Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 34-06 32nd Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 34-06 32nd Street have a pool?
No, 34-06 32nd Street does not have a pool.
Does 34-06 32nd Street have accessible units?
No, 34-06 32nd Street does not have accessible units.
Does 34-06 32nd Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 34-06 32nd Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 34-06 32nd Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 34-06 32nd Street does not have units with air conditioning.
