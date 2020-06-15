34-06 32nd Street

Amenities

GUT RENOVATED!! Spacious 1 Br apartment with lofty living room, queen size bedroom, brand new hardwood floors throughout, ample closet space, brand new bathroom, gut renovated separated windowed kitchen with brand new kitchen cabinets, stainless steel appliances and cesarstone quartz countertops.Well maintained building with superintendent on premises.Building is located only 2 blocks to trains (N,W Broadway Station), minutes to all the conveniences this neighborhood has to offer shopping, grocery, pharmacy, lounges, restaurants, bars.Actual Apartment PhotosNo Dogs/One Cat per apartment with the landlord's approvalHeat and hot water included in rent