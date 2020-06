Amenities

Unit Amenities granite counters recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Gut renovated one bedroom apartment available April 15th in the heart of AstoriaPrime location! 5 minutes to the N and W train, steps to shops and restaurants on 30th Ave and BroadwayLaundromat on the same blockBrand new separate kitchen with granite countertop and S/S applianesBrand new bathroomHeat and hot water included in rentPets welcome with pet depositGood credit and proof of income for 40x the rent is a must for all applicants4th floor walk upMarkella 347-330-6593 Sterling4278