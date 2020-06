Amenities

in unit laundry hardwood floors pet friendly recently renovated some paid utils

Unit Amenities hardwood floors in unit laundry w/d hookup recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Spacious and bright two bedroom available April 1st in Astoria. On the same block as the M/R train!Separate kitchen with SS appliances. Queen size bedrooms. Hardwood floors.Heat and hot water included in rent. Cats and small dogs allowed.Option for in unit washer/dryer with extra fee.Contact Markella 347-330-6593 to view! Sterling6234