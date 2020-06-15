All apartments in Queens
Find more places like 31-43 Vernon Boulevard.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Queens, NY
/
31-43 Vernon Boulevard
Last updated June 11 2020 at 3:49 PM

31-43 Vernon Boulevard

31-43 Vernon Boulevard · (212) 838-3700
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Queens
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Studio Apartments
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

31-43 Vernon Boulevard, Queens, NY 11106
Astoria

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

Report This Listing

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
rent controlled
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
granite counters
patio / balcony
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
basketball court
clubhouse
concierge
dog park
gym
parking
playground
bbq/grill
bike storage
garage
rent controlled
A premier, 1242 SF 2 bed/2 bath residence in a luxurious, rent-stabilized building. This corner residence drenches in sunlight with its double exposure master bedroom and living room. This unit also features a dining room, walk-in-closet, and ample storage space. Enjoy breath-taking sunsets from your private wrap-around terrace with views of the Manhattan skyline,Socrates Sculpture Park, East River, and Long Island City. The new standard of luxury living in Astoria. This 103-unit luxury rental building offers a tranquil twist to the modern NYC lifestyle. Located along the East River in Astoria, Vernon Tower brings a serene waterfront backdrop to the conveniences of metropolitan living. This collection of residences, ranging from studios to two-bedrooms, contains exceptionally designed, open layouts with oversized windows that draw in natural light. Residences are styled with contemporary finishes and a neutral palette. The European-inspired two-toned kitchens await your culinary adventures. Kitchens are adorned by stainless steel appliances, black granite countertops, and Grohe fixtures. Styled with performance and function in mind, kitchens contain expansive surfaces, soft-close cabinets, and pull-out drawers. The generously proportioned bathrooms are outfitted by Grohe and TOTO fixtures and Nuheat floor heating systems. Keeping comfort and convenience in mind, each residence is complete with ample closet space and in-unit laundry. As an added bonus, many apartments have an outdoor component, ranging from a balcony to private rooftop terrace. Vernon Tower offers a comprehensive array of amenities curated to enhance your lifestyle. The rooftop terrace, fully equipped with cabanas, lounge chairs, and grills is an ideal spot to entertain or unwind; relish in the exceptional panoramic views of the East River, Manhattan skyline, and Hell Gate and RFK bridges. Relieve stress at the state-of-the-art fitness center, fully-equipped for various workout styles, or invite your personal trainer for a private session. Other amenities included in this pet-friendly building are: full-time concierge, live-in superintendent, BuildingLink system, recreational room, garage and bicycle storage. At Vernon Tower, residents are immersed in the vibrant and artistic ambience of the neighborhood. Located directly across the street and spanning 5 acres, Socrates Sculpture Park is a perfect haven from the urban lifestyle; residents can revel in the grassy lawns, art exhibitions, and community events. A visit to the Noguchi Museum a 27,000 square foot gallery with serene garden, serves as another source for inspiration and tranquility. There is always the option to plan a picnic at Rainey Park, where one can access the riverside promenade, baseball fields, basketball courts, playground and dog run. Astoria?s unparalleled restaurants and nightlife are only a short distance away and not to be missed. Residents can even swing by Chateau le Woof to enjoy a craft coffee with their pooch. The NYC Ferry Service, located 3 blocks away, makes transportation to other boroughs a breeze. Route stops include Long Island City, East 34th Street, Brooklyn Navy Yard and Wall Street. The N and W subway lines can be accessed at the Broadway station, while the F subway line can be accessed at the Queensbridge station, a short bus ride away. Vernon Tower is also surrounded by 5 Citibike locations. Elevate your lifestyle at the Vernon Tower.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 31-43 Vernon Boulevard have any available units?
31-43 Vernon Boulevard doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Queens, NY.
What amenities does 31-43 Vernon Boulevard have?
Some of 31-43 Vernon Boulevard's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 31-43 Vernon Boulevard currently offering any rent specials?
31-43 Vernon Boulevard isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 31-43 Vernon Boulevard pet-friendly?
Yes, 31-43 Vernon Boulevard is pet friendly.
Does 31-43 Vernon Boulevard offer parking?
Yes, 31-43 Vernon Boulevard does offer parking.
Does 31-43 Vernon Boulevard have units with washers and dryers?
No, 31-43 Vernon Boulevard does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 31-43 Vernon Boulevard have a pool?
No, 31-43 Vernon Boulevard does not have a pool.
Does 31-43 Vernon Boulevard have accessible units?
No, 31-43 Vernon Boulevard does not have accessible units.
Does 31-43 Vernon Boulevard have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 31-43 Vernon Boulevard has units with dishwashers.
Does 31-43 Vernon Boulevard have units with air conditioning?
No, 31-43 Vernon Boulevard does not have units with air conditioning.
Have a question for 31-43 Vernon Boulevard?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Queenswood Apartments
54-39 100th St
Queens, NY 11368
The Maximilian
5-11 47th Ave
Queens, NY 11101
Avalon Riverview
4-75 48th Avenue
Queens, NY 11101
Watermark LIC
27-19 44th Dr
Queens, NY 11101
The Alexander at Rego Center
61 Junction Boulevard
Queens, NY 11374
Common Putnam
60-47 68th Avenue
Queens, NY 11385
Wavecrest Gardens
20-10 Seagirt Blvd
Queens, NY 11691

Similar Pages

Queens 1 BedroomsQueens 2 Bedrooms
Queens Apartments with Hardwood FloorsQueens Apartments with Parking
Queens Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

New York, NYBrooklyn, NYBronx, NYJersey City, NJ
Newark, NJYonkers, NYHoboken, NJStaten Island, NY
New Rochelle, NYBayonne, NJWest New York, NJHackensack, NJ

Nearby Neighborhoods

Long Island CityCorona
Far RockawayRidgewood
Rego Park

Apartments Near Colleges

Vaughn College of Aeronautics and TechnologyCUNY LaGuardia Community College
LIU BrooklynNew Jersey Institute of Technology
CUNY John Jay College of Criminal Justice
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity