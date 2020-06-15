31-43 Vernon Boulevard

Amenities

A premier, 1242 SF 2 bed/2 bath residence in a luxurious, rent-stabilized building. This corner residence drenches in sunlight with its double exposure master bedroom and living room. This unit also features a dining room, walk-in-closet, and ample storage space. Enjoy breath-taking sunsets from your private wrap-around terrace with views of the Manhattan skyline,Socrates Sculpture Park, East River, and Long Island City. The new standard of luxury living in Astoria. This 103-unit luxury rental building offers a tranquil twist to the modern NYC lifestyle. Located along the East River in Astoria, Vernon Tower brings a serene waterfront backdrop to the conveniences of metropolitan living. This collection of residences, ranging from studios to two-bedrooms, contains exceptionally designed, open layouts with oversized windows that draw in natural light. Residences are styled with contemporary finishes and a neutral palette. The European-inspired two-toned kitchens await your culinary adventures. Kitchens are adorned by stainless steel appliances, black granite countertops, and Grohe fixtures. Styled with performance and function in mind, kitchens contain expansive surfaces, soft-close cabinets, and pull-out drawers. The generously proportioned bathrooms are outfitted by Grohe and TOTO fixtures and Nuheat floor heating systems. Keeping comfort and convenience in mind, each residence is complete with ample closet space and in-unit laundry. As an added bonus, many apartments have an outdoor component, ranging from a balcony to private rooftop terrace. Vernon Tower offers a comprehensive array of amenities curated to enhance your lifestyle. The rooftop terrace, fully equipped with cabanas, lounge chairs, and grills is an ideal spot to entertain or unwind; relish in the exceptional panoramic views of the East River, Manhattan skyline, and Hell Gate and RFK bridges. Relieve stress at the state-of-the-art fitness center, fully-equipped for various workout styles, or invite your personal trainer for a private session. Other amenities included in this pet-friendly building are: full-time concierge, live-in superintendent, BuildingLink system, recreational room, garage and bicycle storage. At Vernon Tower, residents are immersed in the vibrant and artistic ambience of the neighborhood. Located directly across the street and spanning 5 acres, Socrates Sculpture Park is a perfect haven from the urban lifestyle; residents can revel in the grassy lawns, art exhibitions, and community events. A visit to the Noguchi Museum a 27,000 square foot gallery with serene garden, serves as another source for inspiration and tranquility. There is always the option to plan a picnic at Rainey Park, where one can access the riverside promenade, baseball fields, basketball courts, playground and dog run. Astoria?s unparalleled restaurants and nightlife are only a short distance away and not to be missed. Residents can even swing by Chateau le Woof to enjoy a craft coffee with their pooch. The NYC Ferry Service, located 3 blocks away, makes transportation to other boroughs a breeze. Route stops include Long Island City, East 34th Street, Brooklyn Navy Yard and Wall Street. The N and W subway lines can be accessed at the Broadway station, while the F subway line can be accessed at the Queensbridge station, a short bus ride away. Vernon Tower is also surrounded by 5 Citibike locations. Elevate your lifestyle at the Vernon Tower.