31-14 38TH ST.

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher furnished granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony w/d hookup recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities clubhouse coffee bar gym

Brand New Luxurious 1 Bedroom 1 Bathroom Apartment in the heart of Astoria. Gorgeous stainless steel appliances, including dishwasher and microwave. Stunning hardwood flooring and high ceilings. Granite Kitchen and marble bath. Large Windows that bring in tons of sunlight. Fully Furnished Roof Deck / Laundry and Gym onsite.Located in the Heart of Astoria. 38th st and 31st ave. This is a prime location with everything you need just steps away, Just a 2 minute walk to R/M trains and 6 minutes away from midtown Manhattan. Plenty of Restaurants, Grocery Stores to choose from. Multiple gyms, lounges and coffee shops just around the corner for your convenience.FOR VIEWINGS CALL or TEXT Mashud Ahmed at 917-355-4162 OR EMAIL AMASHUD@BOUKLISGROUP.COM Bouklis190102