31-14 38TH ST.
Last updated June 7 2020 at 8:12 PM

31-14 38TH ST.

31-14 38th Street · (917) 355-4162
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

31-14 38th Street, Queens, NY 11103
Astoria

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Listanza

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
furnished
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
w/d hookup
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
clubhouse
coffee bar
gym
Brand New Luxurious 1 Bedroom 1 Bathroom Apartment in the heart of Astoria. Gorgeous stainless steel appliances, including dishwasher and microwave. Stunning hardwood flooring and high ceilings. Granite Kitchen and marble bath. Large Windows that bring in tons of sunlight. Fully Furnished Roof Deck / Laundry and Gym onsite.Located in the Heart of Astoria. 38th st and 31st ave. This is a prime location with everything you need just steps away, Just a 2 minute walk to R/M trains and 6 minutes away from midtown Manhattan. Plenty of Restaurants, Grocery Stores to choose from. Multiple gyms, lounges and coffee shops just around the corner for your convenience.FOR VIEWINGS CALL or TEXT Mashud Ahmed at 917-355-4162 OR EMAIL AMASHUD@BOUKLISGROUP.COM Bouklis190102

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 31-14 38TH ST. have any available units?
31-14 38TH ST. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Queens, NY.
What amenities does 31-14 38TH ST. have?
Some of 31-14 38TH ST.'s amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 31-14 38TH ST. currently offering any rent specials?
31-14 38TH ST. isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 31-14 38TH ST. pet-friendly?
No, 31-14 38TH ST. is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Queens.
Does 31-14 38TH ST. offer parking?
No, 31-14 38TH ST. does not offer parking.
Does 31-14 38TH ST. have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 31-14 38TH ST. offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 31-14 38TH ST. have a pool?
No, 31-14 38TH ST. does not have a pool.
Does 31-14 38TH ST. have accessible units?
No, 31-14 38TH ST. does not have accessible units.
Does 31-14 38TH ST. have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 31-14 38TH ST. has units with dishwashers.
Does 31-14 38TH ST. have units with air conditioning?
No, 31-14 38TH ST. does not have units with air conditioning.
