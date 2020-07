Amenities

Massive three bedroom with private back yard available now in the heart of Astoria. Close to everything on 30th Ave!Separate eat-in kitchen with SS appliances including dishwasher. Spacious living room with exposed brick wall.All bedrooms fit a king or queen szie bed. Large closet in each bedroom. 1,5 bathroom.Hardwood floors. Heat and hot water included in rent. Cats are welcome.Call, text or email Markella 347-330-6593 to view!