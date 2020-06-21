30-49 Crescent Street

Amenities

in unit laundry granite counters hardwood floors dishwasher recently renovated courtyard

Unit Amenities dishwasher granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry recently renovated Property Amenities courtyard

Live in a charming pre-war building that welcomes you home via a lushly landscaped courtyard. The apartments have beautiful hardwood floors, updated kitchen & baths, and lots of architectural details. And as a bonus you are also living right off 30th Avenue! 30th Avenue also happens to be smack in the middle of Astoria's famous gastronomy culture! Lastly you are only 15 minutes into Midtown!



This is a 2nd floor walk-up apartment.



Landlord also accepts Insurent and Jetty service.



No Broker Fee.



Call, Text or Email me for more information.



,Beautiful large renovated 2 bedroom apartment. Spacious kitchen with granite counters and dishwasher. Natural wood floors throughout, high ceilings, large inviting space and great for entertaining. Bedrooms can fit a king size bed, and plenty of storage throughout the unit. Washer and dryer in the building as well as a live in super. Centrally located to subway, buses, restaurants, cafes, supermarkets and all the city has to offer.