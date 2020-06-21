All apartments in Queens
Last updated June 7 2020 at 11:01 AM

30-49 Crescent Street

30-49 Crescent Street · (917) 515-4886
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

30-49 Crescent Street, Queens, NY 11102
Astoria

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

2 Bedrooms

Unit H-1B5 · Avail. now

$2,425

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
recently renovated
courtyard
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
recently renovated
Property Amenities
courtyard
Live in a charming pre-war building that welcomes you home via a lushly landscaped courtyard. The apartments have beautiful hardwood floors, updated kitchen & baths, and lots of architectural details. And as a bonus you are also living right off 30th Avenue! 30th Avenue also happens to be smack in the middle of Astoria's famous gastronomy culture! Lastly you are only 15 minutes into Midtown!

This is a 2nd floor walk-up apartment.

Landlord also accepts Insurent and Jetty service.

No Broker Fee.

Call, Text or Email me for more information.

,Beautiful large renovated 2 bedroom apartment. Spacious kitchen with granite counters and dishwasher. Natural wood floors throughout, high ceilings, large inviting space and great for entertaining. Bedrooms can fit a king size bed, and plenty of storage throughout the unit. Washer and dryer in the building as well as a live in super. Centrally located to subway, buses, restaurants, cafes, supermarkets and all the city has to offer.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 30-49 Crescent Street have any available units?
30-49 Crescent Street has a unit available for $2,425 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 30-49 Crescent Street have?
Some of 30-49 Crescent Street's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 30-49 Crescent Street currently offering any rent specials?
30-49 Crescent Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 30-49 Crescent Street pet-friendly?
No, 30-49 Crescent Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Queens.
Does 30-49 Crescent Street offer parking?
No, 30-49 Crescent Street does not offer parking.
Does 30-49 Crescent Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 30-49 Crescent Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 30-49 Crescent Street have a pool?
No, 30-49 Crescent Street does not have a pool.
Does 30-49 Crescent Street have accessible units?
No, 30-49 Crescent Street does not have accessible units.
Does 30-49 Crescent Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 30-49 Crescent Street has units with dishwashers.
Does 30-49 Crescent Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 30-49 Crescent Street does not have units with air conditioning.
