Three bedroom apartment available April 1st in the heart of Astoria. Amazing location just one block to the 30th Ave N/W subway stop.Tons of cafes, restaurants and nightlife just steps away. Laundromat and grocery store on the same block.Huge shared back yard!Separate eat-in kitchen. Two full bathrooms. Hardwood floors.Heat and hot water included in rent. No pets allowed.Call, text or email Markella 347-330-6593 to view! Sterling6278