Queens, NY
30-04 47th street
Last updated June 10 2020 at 8:26 PM

30-04 47th street

30-04 47th Street · (917) 731-1729
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

30-04 47th Street, Queens, NY 11103
Astoria

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Listanza

Report This Listing

Amenities

hardwood floors
pet friendly
parking
some paid utils
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
* Great location* Large apartment * Eat in kitchen * Hardwood floors throughout * Great natural lighting * 3 bedrooms, 2 fit king beds and the 3rd fits a queen* Small pets OK * Heat and hot water included * Cameras in building* Quiet Street * Easy parking* 5 Minute walk to Broadways M & R * 10 Minute train ride to Manhattan* Building is located on 30th avenue with a lot restaurants, cafes, bars, shopping and more* Laundry on the corner** LOCATION ** LOCATION ** LOCATION **Contact Andreas Kambanis your Astoria, Long Island City specialist today for a viewing. CELL: 917-731-1729EMAIL: Andreas@bouklisgroup.com

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 30-04 47th street have any available units?
30-04 47th street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Queens, NY.
What amenities does 30-04 47th street have?
Some of 30-04 47th street's amenities include hardwood floors, pet friendly, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 30-04 47th street currently offering any rent specials?
30-04 47th street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 30-04 47th street pet-friendly?
Yes, 30-04 47th street is pet friendly.
Does 30-04 47th street offer parking?
Yes, 30-04 47th street does offer parking.
Does 30-04 47th street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 30-04 47th street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 30-04 47th street have a pool?
No, 30-04 47th street does not have a pool.
Does 30-04 47th street have accessible units?
No, 30-04 47th street does not have accessible units.
Does 30-04 47th street have units with dishwashers?
No, 30-04 47th street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 30-04 47th street have units with air conditioning?
No, 30-04 47th street does not have units with air conditioning.
