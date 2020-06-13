30-04 47th street

Amenities

* Great location* Large apartment * Eat in kitchen * Hardwood floors throughout * Great natural lighting * 3 bedrooms, 2 fit king beds and the 3rd fits a queen* Small pets OK * Heat and hot water included * Cameras in building* Quiet Street * Easy parking* 5 Minute walk to Broadways M & R * 10 Minute train ride to Manhattan* Building is located on 30th avenue with a lot restaurants, cafes, bars, shopping and more* Laundry on the corner** LOCATION ** LOCATION ** LOCATION **Contact Andreas Kambanis your Astoria, Long Island City specialist today for a viewing. CELL: 917-731-1729EMAIL: Andreas@bouklisgroup.com