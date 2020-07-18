2907 Bell Blvd 1st Floor

Amenities

Laundry in basement

Plenty of street parking



Lovely 1-bedroom English Tudor Apt on first floor to a two family home in desirable Bay Terrace neighborhood. Close to transportation, shopping and dining.



This 800 sq feet apt has 1 wood burning fireplace, air conditioner, hardwood floors, high ceilings, living room, kitchen, dining room, new updated full bath, plenty of outside street parking.



Available: July 15 2020

Call or text: 312-826-2988

Must have good credit

Tenants pays own utilities

Rent: $1800

Background and credit check fee $45 or less

**Sorry No Pets**

Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/297422

