2907 Bell Blvd 1st Floor
Last updated July 15 2020 at 7:18 PM

2907 Bell Blvd 1st Floor

29-07 Bell Boulevard · No Longer Available
Location

29-07 Bell Boulevard, Queens, NY 11360
Bayside

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
recently renovated
air conditioning
fireplace
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
fireplace
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
Unit 1st Floor Available 07/15/20 1 Bd 1 Bath Tudor Style Apt in Bayside - July 15 - Property Id: 297422

$1800 / 1br - 800ft - 1 Bedroom Apt in Bayside - Available July 15, 2020 (Bayside, New York)

1BR / 1Ba 800ft
Laundry in basement
Plenty of street parking

Lovely 1-bedroom English Tudor Apt on first floor to a two family home in desirable Bay Terrace neighborhood. Close to transportation, shopping and dining.

This 800 sq feet apt has 1 wood burning fireplace, air conditioner, hardwood floors, high ceilings, living room, kitchen, dining room, new updated full bath, plenty of outside street parking.

Available: July 15 2020
Call or text: 312-826-2988
Must have good credit
Tenants pays own utilities
Rent: $1800
Background and credit check fee $45 or less
**Sorry No Pets**
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/297422
Property Id 297422

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5845044)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

