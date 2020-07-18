2907 Bell Blvd 1st Floor

Amenities
Unit 1st Floor Available 07/15/20 1 Bd 1 Bath Tudor Style Apt in Bayside - July 15 - Property Id: 297422
Laundry in basement
Plenty of street parking
Lovely 1-bedroom English Tudor Apt on first floor to a two family home in desirable Bay Terrace neighborhood. Close to transportation, shopping and dining.
This 800 sq feet apt has 1 wood burning fireplace, air conditioner, hardwood floors, high ceilings, living room, kitchen, dining room, new updated full bath, plenty of outside street parking.
Available: July 15 2020
Call or text: 312-826-2988
Must have good credit
Tenants pays own utilities
Rent: $1800
Background and credit check fee $45 or less
**Sorry No Pets**
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/297422
(RLNE5845044)