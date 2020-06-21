All apartments in Queens
29-07 Bell Blvd 1st Floor
Last updated June 19 2020 at 9:41 AM

29-07 Bell Blvd 1st Floor

29-07 Bell Boulevard · (312) 826-2988
Location

29-07 Bell Boulevard, Queens, NY 11360
Bayside

Price and availability

1 Bedroom

Unit Unit 1st Floor · Avail. Jul 1

$1,800

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 800 sqft

Amenities

Unit Amenities
air conditioning
fireplace
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
Unit 1st Floor Available 07/01/20 1 Bd 1 Bath Tudor Style Apt in Bayside - July 1 - Property Id: 297422

$1800 / 1br - 800ft - 1 Bedroom Apt in Bayside - Available July 1, 2020 (Bayside, New York)

1BR / 1Ba 800ft
laundry in basement
street parking

Lovely 1-bedroom Tudor Apt on first floor to a two family home in desirable Bay Terrace neighborhood. Close to transportation, shopping and dining.

This 800 sq feet apt has 1 wood burning fireplace, air conditioner, hardwood floors, high ceilings, living room, kitchen, dining room, new updated full bath, plenty of outside street parking.

Available: July 1 2020
Call or text: 312-826-2988

Must have good credit
Tenants pays own utilities (gas & electric) with ConEd
Rent: $1800
Background and credit check fee $45 or less
1st month and security to move in
**Sorry No Pets**
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/297422
Property Id 297422

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5845044)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

