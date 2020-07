Amenities

on-site laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors dishwasher parking recently renovated

Unit Amenities dishwasher hardwood floors patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities elevator on-site laundry parking

2821 - Property Id: 305475



NO BROKERS FEE

Video is available upon request



Massive gut renovated 2BD with a balcony

Elevator/laundry on premises

both bedrooms fit queen size beds

great closet space

open kitchen with dishwasher and tons of cabinets

no pets please

hardwood floors throughout



heat, hot water, and cooking gas included in the rent

2 min walk to Astoria blvd train stop on NW

parking available



Contact Anna for showings 347-559-9285

Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/p/2821-astoria-blvd-astoria-ny-unit-4a/305475

Property Id 305475



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE5959444)