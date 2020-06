Amenities

cats allowed some paid utils

Spacious 2nd floor walk up 1 bedroom apartment, in great location right on 23rd Av and 29th Street. Less than 2 min to the N and W train Ditmars stop surrounded by cafes restaurants and bars, 1 block to the beer garden on 24th Av.Apartment features an eat in kitchen with space for a table spacious living room and a queen size bedroom. Apartment will be freshly painted. Heat and hot water included, cats allowed sorry no dogs, contact Luis for a showing 718-678-2570 Sterling5742