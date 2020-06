Amenities

Large renovated unit. Great Ditmars area - Property Id: 248430



You will not regret viewing this over-sized 1-Bedroom right at 28th street and 23rd avenue



3rd floor in an 8-family residential use



Extra Large Living room + Separate Kitchen + Queen sized bedrooms



No pets please



Nice hardwood flooring



Laundromat downstairs across the street



1 block to N/W trains Ditmars Blvd = 3 minutes!!



Call local Neighborhood Specialists:

DMITRY @ 917972-9644

MARINA @ 917-972-9633

