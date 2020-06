Amenities

hardwood floors cats allowed walk in closets some paid utils

Please call or text when inquiring, no emails please: 917-972-9633Charming 2-Bedroom on the 2nd floor of a multi-family pre-war building*Convenient location!! Next to shops, super markets and night life of Downtown Astoria!*Utilities such as heat and hot water are included*Hardwood floors*Separate eat-in kitchen*Generous closet space*Dining Area*Cat is allowed, no dogs pleaseContact your local agents for a tour:DMITRY @ 917/972/9644MARINA @ 917/972/9633