Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters dishwasher garage recently renovated walk in closets

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher granite counters patio / balcony walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities clubhouse doorman elevator parking bbq/grill garage

Please call or text when inquiring, no emails please: 917-972-9633NO FEE! NO FEE! NO FEE!Looking to have everything you need?CONVENIENCE. LUXURY. COMFORTThree words New Yorkers would want to hear when looking for a new homeOne of a kind stunning studio apartment!Available NOW5th floor apartmentLuxurious one-of-a-kind building offers the following amenities:GymElevatorLaundryRooftop with BBQHuge private terraceDishwasherTop notch finishesHeat, hot water and cooking gas included in the rent (unlike any other brand new building!)Central Air!Garage parking is available for $300Pets are not allowed, no exceptionsCall local agents to show you the place:Dmitry 917-972-9644Marina 917-972-9633 Sterling6473