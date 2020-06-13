All apartments in Queens
25-41 30th Road

25-41 30th Road · (347) 471-4197
Location

25-41 30th Road, Queens, NY 11102
Astoria

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

1 Bedroom

Unit 2I · Avail. now

$2,000

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath

Amenities

on-site laundry
hardwood floors
pet friendly
recently renovated
stainless steel
elevator
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
pet friendly
elevator
on-site laundry
This is a Lease Break the apartment will be available for a lease starting date from June 1st for a new 12 month lease at $2000.00. The apartment will be rented unfurnished and in "As Is" condition.PRIME LOCATION!! RIGHT OFF 30TH and 29TH STREET 2 BLOCKS FROM SUBWAY!Large 1Br is located on the 2nd floor of a well maintained elevator pre-war building, with laundry room and live in super. The apartment features large living area (approx. 15 1/2 12), a large king size bedroom (approx. 14 1/2 11), separate kitchen (approx. 8 6 1/2) with brand new kitchen cabinets, cesarstone quartz countertops and full size stainless steel appliances, hardwood floors throughout, great closet space (4 large closets) and gut renovated bathroom.Residents are situated in the heart of Astoria. Close proximity to major public transportation (N/W subway station and M60 Express Bus to Manhattan) 12-15 minute ride to Manhattan, as well as some of the best dining, shopping and entertainment in the neighborhood.No Dogs/One Cat per apartment with the landlord's approvalActual apartment photos

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 25-41 30th Road have any available units?
25-41 30th Road has a unit available for $2,000 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 25-41 30th Road have?
Some of 25-41 30th Road's amenities include on-site laundry, hardwood floors, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 25-41 30th Road currently offering any rent specials?
25-41 30th Road isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 25-41 30th Road pet-friendly?
Yes, 25-41 30th Road is pet friendly.
Does 25-41 30th Road offer parking?
No, 25-41 30th Road does not offer parking.
Does 25-41 30th Road have units with washers and dryers?
No, 25-41 30th Road does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 25-41 30th Road have a pool?
No, 25-41 30th Road does not have a pool.
Does 25-41 30th Road have accessible units?
No, 25-41 30th Road does not have accessible units.
Does 25-41 30th Road have units with dishwashers?
No, 25-41 30th Road does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 25-41 30th Road have units with air conditioning?
No, 25-41 30th Road does not have units with air conditioning.
