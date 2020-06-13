25-41 30th Road

Amenities

This is a Lease Break the apartment will be available for a lease starting date from June 1st for a new 12 month lease at $2000.00. The apartment will be rented unfurnished and in "As Is" condition.PRIME LOCATION!! RIGHT OFF 30TH and 29TH STREET 2 BLOCKS FROM SUBWAY!Large 1Br is located on the 2nd floor of a well maintained elevator pre-war building, with laundry room and live in super. The apartment features large living area (approx. 15 1/2 12), a large king size bedroom (approx. 14 1/2 11), separate kitchen (approx. 8 6 1/2) with brand new kitchen cabinets, cesarstone quartz countertops and full size stainless steel appliances, hardwood floors throughout, great closet space (4 large closets) and gut renovated bathroom.Residents are situated in the heart of Astoria. Close proximity to major public transportation (N/W subway station and M60 Express Bus to Manhattan) 12-15 minute ride to Manhattan, as well as some of the best dining, shopping and entertainment in the neighborhood.No Dogs/One Cat per apartment with the landlord's approvalActual apartment photos