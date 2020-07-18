25-21 14th St 2

Amenities

Unit Amenities hardwood floors oven patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities

Huge private terrace. Gigantic pet friendly unit - Property Id: 301392



Large Terrace facing Beautiful 14th street!



Price advertised for 2 people



Extra Large 3.5 Bedroom (3-bed plus office)



Pets are allowed!!



Available after July,1



Steps to the beautiful Astoria Park



2nd floor in a 2-family private house



Heat and Hot water are included



Hardwood floors



King and queen sized bedrooms



Generous closet space



1 month broker's fee applies



Call, text or email your local agents for a viewing:

Dmitry 917-972-9644

Marina 917-972-9633

Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/301392

