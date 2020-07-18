All apartments in Queens
Last updated July 14 2020 at 10:20 AM

25-21 14th St 2

25-21 14th Street · No Longer Available
Location

25-21 14th Street, Queens, NY 11102
Astoria

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
some paid utils
range
oven
refrigerator
Huge private terrace. Gigantic pet friendly unit - Property Id: 301392

Large Terrace facing Beautiful 14th street!

Price advertised for 2 people

Extra Large 3.5 Bedroom (3-bed plus office)

Pets are allowed!!

Available after July,1

Steps to the beautiful Astoria Park

2nd floor in a 2-family private house

Heat and Hot water are included

Hardwood floors

King and queen sized bedrooms

Generous closet space

1 month broker's fee applies

Call, text or email your local agents for a viewing:
Dmitry 917-972-9644
Marina 917-972-9633
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/301392
Property Id 301392

(RLNE5859250)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 25-21 14th St 2 have any available units?
25-21 14th St 2 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Queens, NY.
What amenities does 25-21 14th St 2 have?
Some of 25-21 14th St 2's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and some paid utils. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 25-21 14th St 2 currently offering any rent specials?
25-21 14th St 2 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 25-21 14th St 2 pet-friendly?
Yes, 25-21 14th St 2 is pet friendly.
Does 25-21 14th St 2 offer parking?
No, 25-21 14th St 2 does not offer parking.
Does 25-21 14th St 2 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 25-21 14th St 2 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 25-21 14th St 2 have a pool?
No, 25-21 14th St 2 does not have a pool.
Does 25-21 14th St 2 have accessible units?
No, 25-21 14th St 2 does not have accessible units.
Does 25-21 14th St 2 have units with dishwashers?
No, 25-21 14th St 2 does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 25-21 14th St 2 have units with air conditioning?
No, 25-21 14th St 2 does not have units with air conditioning.
