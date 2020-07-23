23-44 24th St 1

Amenities

Unit 1 Available 09/01/20 Stunning spacious unit. Front yard. Dishwasher - Property Id: 319257



New to market - gorgeous unit!



Available for September 1st move-in



Massive stunning 3 bedroom / 1 bathroom unit



1st floor in a 2-family house



Front yard



Modern island kitchen, great counter and cabinet space



Dishwasher



Hardwood floors



Generous closet space



All king and queen sized bedrooms



Next to excellent dining options, groceries, laundromats, coffee shops and many more



No pets



Heat and hot water are included



No laundry on premises



Contact local agent to show you the place:

___Dmitry @917-972-9644

___Marina @917-972-9633

Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/p/23-44-24th-st-astoria-ny-unit-1/319257

