Last updated July 22 2020 at 7:37 PM

23-44 24th St 1

23-44 24th Street · (917) 972-9633
Location

23-44 24th Street, Queens, NY 11105
Astoria

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

3 Bedrooms

Unit Unit 1 · Avail. Sep 1

$3,500

3 Bed · 1 Bath · 1100 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

hardwood floors
dishwasher
coffee bar
some paid utils
range
oven
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
hardwood floors
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
coffee bar
Unit 1 Available 09/01/20 Stunning spacious unit. Front yard. Dishwasher - Property Id: 319257

New to market - gorgeous unit!

Available for September 1st move-in

Massive stunning 3 bedroom / 1 bathroom unit

1st floor in a 2-family house

Front yard

Modern island kitchen, great counter and cabinet space

Dishwasher

Hardwood floors

Generous closet space

All king and queen sized bedrooms

Next to excellent dining options, groceries, laundromats, coffee shops and many more

No pets

Heat and hot water are included

No laundry on premises

Contact local agent to show you the place:
___Dmitry @917-972-9644
___Marina @917-972-9633
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/p/23-44-24th-st-astoria-ny-unit-1/319257
Property Id 319257

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5966500)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 23-44 24th St 1 have any available units?
23-44 24th St 1 has a unit available for $3,500 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 23-44 24th St 1 have?
Some of 23-44 24th St 1's amenities include hardwood floors, dishwasher, and coffee bar. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 23-44 24th St 1 currently offering any rent specials?
23-44 24th St 1 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 23-44 24th St 1 pet-friendly?
No, 23-44 24th St 1 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Queens.
Does 23-44 24th St 1 offer parking?
No, 23-44 24th St 1 does not offer parking.
Does 23-44 24th St 1 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 23-44 24th St 1 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 23-44 24th St 1 have a pool?
No, 23-44 24th St 1 does not have a pool.
Does 23-44 24th St 1 have accessible units?
No, 23-44 24th St 1 does not have accessible units.
Does 23-44 24th St 1 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 23-44 24th St 1 has units with dishwashers.
Does 23-44 24th St 1 have units with air conditioning?
No, 23-44 24th St 1 does not have units with air conditioning.
