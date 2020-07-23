23-44 24th St 1

Amenities
Unit 1 Available 09/01/20 Stunning spacious unit. Front yard. Dishwasher - Property Id: 319257
New to market - gorgeous unit!
Available for September 1st move-in
Massive stunning 3 bedroom / 1 bathroom unit
1st floor in a 2-family house
Front yard
Modern island kitchen, great counter and cabinet space
Dishwasher
Hardwood floors
Generous closet space
All king and queen sized bedrooms
Next to excellent dining options, groceries, laundromats, coffee shops and many more
No pets
Heat and hot water are included
No laundry on premises
Contact local agent to show you the place:
___Dmitry @917-972-9644
___Marina @917-972-9633
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/p/23-44-24th-st-astoria-ny-unit-1/319257
Property Id 319257
No Pets Allowed
(RLNE5966500)