Newly renovated 2 bedrooms apartment on the second floor of a 2 family home. Landlord on the first floor. Hardwood floors throughout. Plenty of sunlight. Stainless appliances. This beautiful apartment features a large bedroom and a smaller one ideal for a home office. Plenty of street parking. All utilities are included. Close to shopping and Bus stop.