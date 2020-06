Amenities

@ 917__972___9644___Looking for a True Under-priced 4-Bedroom for April,1stSHARED BACKYARDPRIVATE Large balcony!FIRST VIEWER TAKES THIS GORGEOUS 4-BEDROOM/ 2-FULL BATH!Pure 1400 sq. ft!1st & 2nd Floors in a 2-Family HouseBe the first tenant after complete renovationsConveniently located next to DItmars Blvd N/W trains = 3 minExtra Large Living RoomKing and queen sized bedroom bedroomsModern island kitchenDishwasherPlenty of closet spaceNo utilities are includedNo pets, no exceptionsEach bedroom has an installed A/C split unit alreadyYou are only a phone call, text message or email away from residing in such a terrific placeSchedule a viewing! It's all it takes!DMITRY @ 917-972-9644 Sterling6348