Home
/
Queens, NY
/
21-22 STEINWAY ST.
Last updated May 25 2020 at 8:15 PM

21-22 STEINWAY ST.

21-22 Steinway Street · (718) 678-2570
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

21-22 Steinway Street, Queens, NY 11105
Astoria

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Listanza

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
new construction
parking
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
in unit laundry
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
new construction
Newly renovated 3 bedroom apartment on the 3rd floor of a new Construction,2 king size bedrooms, 1 queen size perfect for roommates,Only a block From Ditmars BlvdLess than a 10 min walk to the N and W trains.High end finishes all throughout, Stainless steel appliances with a dishwasherwasher and dryer in the unit Central heat and AC European unitssound insulated floors and walls for noise reduction and privacy,Sorry no Pets Parking available for $250Contact Luis (call, email or text) to schedule a showing 718-678-2570 Sterling4968

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 21-22 STEINWAY ST. have any available units?
21-22 STEINWAY ST. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Queens, NY.
What amenities does 21-22 STEINWAY ST. have?
Some of 21-22 STEINWAY ST.'s amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and new construction. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 21-22 STEINWAY ST. currently offering any rent specials?
21-22 STEINWAY ST. isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 21-22 STEINWAY ST. pet-friendly?
No, 21-22 STEINWAY ST. is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Queens.
Does 21-22 STEINWAY ST. offer parking?
Yes, 21-22 STEINWAY ST. does offer parking.
Does 21-22 STEINWAY ST. have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 21-22 STEINWAY ST. offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 21-22 STEINWAY ST. have a pool?
No, 21-22 STEINWAY ST. does not have a pool.
Does 21-22 STEINWAY ST. have accessible units?
No, 21-22 STEINWAY ST. does not have accessible units.
Does 21-22 STEINWAY ST. have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 21-22 STEINWAY ST. has units with dishwashers.
Does 21-22 STEINWAY ST. have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 21-22 STEINWAY ST. has units with air conditioning.
