21-22 STEINWAY ST.

Newly renovated 3 bedroom apartment on the 3rd floor of a new Construction,2 king size bedrooms, 1 queen size perfect for roommates,Only a block From Ditmars BlvdLess than a 10 min walk to the N and W trains.High end finishes all throughout, Stainless steel appliances with a dishwasherwasher and dryer in the unit Central heat and AC European unitssound insulated floors and walls for noise reduction and privacy,Sorry no Pets Parking available for $250Contact Luis (call, email or text) to schedule a showing 718-678-2570 Sterling4968