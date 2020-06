Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher furnished hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range w/d hookup recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities accessible doorman elevator parking bike storage garage

White Glove development in the heart of Astoria available now. Featuring hardwood flooring throughout and high ceilings. Oversized windows bringing in tons of natural lighting. Private washer/dryer in unit . Over 700 square feet of living space plus a private terrace. The bedroom fits a king and has a large furnished closet. The kitchen is all new with cherry wood cabinetry and stone counters. Stainless steel appliances include a 30" stove, gas range stove, microwave, and dishwasher.Amenities include virtual doorman entry. The roofdeck is furnished offering a stunning Panoramic NYC view. Great for sunbathing and entertaining guests. Garage parking available.Located between the Broadway and 30th Avenue N/W train stations. Just 7 minutes from Midtown Manhattan. Bouklis132130