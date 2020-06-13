21-14 21st Avenue

Amenities

hardwood floors pet friendly parking recently renovated stainless steel air conditioning

Unit Amenities air conditioning hardwood floors recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking

A large 1000 sq ft real two-bedroom apartment is available for the immediate move in.



The apartment offers a spacious living room with an open dining room, hardwood floors, ample closet space, and king size two bedrooms. With South, West, and North exposure apartment is flooded with light throughout the whole day. Apartment features brand new through the wall AC units, renovated kitchen, and stainless steel appliances.



Heat, water are included in rent. Cats are allowed.



Parking is available onsite for a small fee.