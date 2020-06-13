All apartments in Queens
Find more places like 21-14 21st Avenue.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Queens, NY
/
21-14 21st Avenue
Last updated June 1 2020 at 10:21 PM

21-14 21st Avenue

21-14 21st Avenue · (917) 224-5449
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Queens
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Studio Apartments
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

21-14 21st Avenue, Queens, NY 11105
Astoria

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

2 Bedrooms

Unit 3-A · Avail. now

$2,200

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath

Report This Listing

Amenities

hardwood floors
pet friendly
parking
recently renovated
stainless steel
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
hardwood floors
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
A large 1000 sq ft real two-bedroom apartment is available for the immediate move in.

The apartment offers a spacious living room with an open dining room, hardwood floors, ample closet space, and king size two bedrooms. With South, West, and North exposure apartment is flooded with light throughout the whole day. Apartment features brand new through the wall AC units, renovated kitchen, and stainless steel appliances.

Heat, water are included in rent. Cats are allowed.

Parking is available onsite for a small fee.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 21-14 21st Avenue have any available units?
21-14 21st Avenue has a unit available for $2,200 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 21-14 21st Avenue have?
Some of 21-14 21st Avenue's amenities include hardwood floors, pet friendly, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 21-14 21st Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
21-14 21st Avenue isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 21-14 21st Avenue pet-friendly?
Yes, 21-14 21st Avenue is pet friendly.
Does 21-14 21st Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 21-14 21st Avenue does offer parking.
Does 21-14 21st Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 21-14 21st Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 21-14 21st Avenue have a pool?
No, 21-14 21st Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 21-14 21st Avenue have accessible units?
No, 21-14 21st Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 21-14 21st Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 21-14 21st Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 21-14 21st Avenue have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 21-14 21st Avenue has units with air conditioning.
Have a question for 21-14 21st Avenue?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Avalon Riverview
4-75 48th Avenue
Queens, NY 11101
Common Putnam
60-47 68th Avenue
Queens, NY 11385
Watermark LIC
27-19 44th Dr
Queens, NY 11101
Wavecrest Gardens
20-10 Seagirt Blvd
Queens, NY 11691
Queenswood Apartments
54-39 100th St
Queens, NY 11368
The Alexander at Rego Center
61 Junction Boulevard
Queens, NY 11374
The Maximilian
5-11 47th Ave
Queens, NY 11101

Similar Pages

Queens 1 BedroomsQueens 2 Bedrooms
Queens Apartments with Hardwood FloorsQueens Apartments with Parking
Queens Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

New York, NYBrooklyn, NYBronx, NYJersey City, NJ
Newark, NJYonkers, NYHoboken, NJStaten Island, NY
New Rochelle, NYBayonne, NJWest New York, NJHackensack, NJ

Nearby Neighborhoods

Long Island CityCorona
Far RockawayRidgewood
Rego Park

Apartments Near Colleges

Vaughn College of Aeronautics and TechnologyCUNY LaGuardia Community College
LIU BrooklynNew Jersey Institute of Technology
CUNY John Jay College of Criminal Justice
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity