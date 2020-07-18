All apartments in Queens
Last updated July 5 2020 at 10:29 PM

21-10 44th Drive

21-10 44th Drive · (917) 478-8449
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

21-10 44th Drive, Queens, NY 11101
Long Island City

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

1 Bedroom

Unit 3B · Avail. now

$2,750

1 Bed · 1 Bath

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
stainless steel
gym
doorman
clubhouse
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
stainless steel
Property Amenities
clubhouse
doorman
gym
Apt 3-B at the Decker is a fantastic 1-bedroom located in the convenient and trendy Long Island City. The apartment enjoys fantastic natural lighting thanks to its oversized street-facing window. 3B features a spacious living room and kitchen combination that includes stainless steel appliances as well as a bar-style countertop great for entertaining guests. The apartment also boasts beautiful natural oak flooring all throughout the apartment. The Decker also includes several luxurious amenities including a lounge, rec room, fitness center, and a refreshing outdoor space behind the building. The surrounding neighborhood includes extensive stores and restaurants that provide you with options for your every need. Transportation is quite convenient with the Court Square subway stations only a short walk away allowing seamless access to Midtown and the rest of Manhattan. Experience one of New York's most up and coming neighborhoods, and experience it in luxury and comfort at the Decker, Apt 3-B.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 21-10 44th Drive have any available units?
21-10 44th Drive has a unit available for $2,750 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 21-10 44th Drive have?
Some of 21-10 44th Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and stainless steel. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 21-10 44th Drive currently offering any rent specials?
21-10 44th Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 21-10 44th Drive pet-friendly?
No, 21-10 44th Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Queens.
Does 21-10 44th Drive offer parking?
No, 21-10 44th Drive does not offer parking.
Does 21-10 44th Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 21-10 44th Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 21-10 44th Drive have a pool?
No, 21-10 44th Drive does not have a pool.
Does 21-10 44th Drive have accessible units?
No, 21-10 44th Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 21-10 44th Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 21-10 44th Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 21-10 44th Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 21-10 44th Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
