21-10 44th Drive

Amenities

patio / balcony hardwood floors stainless steel gym doorman clubhouse

Unit Amenities hardwood floors patio / balcony stainless steel Property Amenities clubhouse doorman gym

Apt 3-B at the Decker is a fantastic 1-bedroom located in the convenient and trendy Long Island City. The apartment enjoys fantastic natural lighting thanks to its oversized street-facing window. 3B features a spacious living room and kitchen combination that includes stainless steel appliances as well as a bar-style countertop great for entertaining guests. The apartment also boasts beautiful natural oak flooring all throughout the apartment. The Decker also includes several luxurious amenities including a lounge, rec room, fitness center, and a refreshing outdoor space behind the building. The surrounding neighborhood includes extensive stores and restaurants that provide you with options for your every need. Transportation is quite convenient with the Court Square subway stations only a short walk away allowing seamless access to Midtown and the rest of Manhattan. Experience one of New York's most up and coming neighborhoods, and experience it in luxury and comfort at the Decker, Apt 3-B.