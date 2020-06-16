21-07 Borden Ave

Amenities

Large, quiet, office / studio / workshop spaces available. New construction, on top floor of a classic six story 1896 wood-hewn vaulted industrial building in the cosmopolitan nexus of Long Island City. Seven total private studio offices on the floor, ranging in size. Currently two studios available.

STUDIO 2: $3,625/month (1045 rsf)

STUDIO 3: $3,050/month (910 rsf)

Rents includes high speed fiber WiFi, electricity, heat and trash removal.

Common area includes open kitchenette, dining bar space, new bathrooms.

Passenger and freight elevators or walk up.

TRANSIT OPTIONS:

7 & G Two blocks away (7 is two stops out of Manhattan)

E & M Four blocks away

LIRR One block away

Flexible leasing, short and long term.

Excellent bars, restaurants, coffee shops and services all within a 5 minute walk.