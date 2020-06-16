All apartments in Queens
Last updated June 1 2020 at 10:36 PM

21-07 Borden Ave

21-07 Borden Avenue · (888) 868-6985
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

21-07 Borden Avenue, Queens, NY 11101
Long Island City

Price and availability

Studio

Unit 0 Bed · Avail. now

$3,050

Studio · 1 Bath · 910 sqft

Amenities

Large, quiet, office / studio / workshop spaces available. New construction, on top floor of a classic six story 1896 wood-hewn vaulted industrial building in the cosmopolitan nexus of Long Island City. Seven total private studio offices on the floor, ranging in size. Currently two studios available.
STUDIO 2: $3,625/month (1045 rsf)
STUDIO 3: $3,050/month (910 rsf)
Rents includes high speed fiber WiFi, electricity, heat and trash removal.
Common area includes open kitchenette, dining bar space, new bathrooms.
Passenger and freight elevators or walk up.
TRANSIT OPTIONS:
7 & G Two blocks away (7 is two stops out of Manhattan)
E & M Four blocks away
LIRR One block away
Flexible leasing, short and long term.
Excellent bars, restaurants, coffee shops and services all within a 5 minute walk.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 21-07 Borden Ave have any available units?
21-07 Borden Ave has a unit available for $3,050 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 21-07 Borden Ave have?
Some of 21-07 Borden Ave's amenities include new construction, coffee bar, and elevator. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 21-07 Borden Ave currently offering any rent specials?
21-07 Borden Ave isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 21-07 Borden Ave pet-friendly?
No, 21-07 Borden Ave is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Queens.
Does 21-07 Borden Ave offer parking?
No, 21-07 Borden Ave does not offer parking.
Does 21-07 Borden Ave have units with washers and dryers?
No, 21-07 Borden Ave does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 21-07 Borden Ave have a pool?
No, 21-07 Borden Ave does not have a pool.
Does 21-07 Borden Ave have accessible units?
No, 21-07 Borden Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 21-07 Borden Ave have units with dishwashers?
No, 21-07 Borden Ave does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 21-07 Borden Ave have units with air conditioning?
No, 21-07 Borden Ave does not have units with air conditioning.
