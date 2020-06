Amenities

recently renovated range refrigerator

When You Are Looking For Convenience And An Apartment That Has Just Been Completely Renovated Top To Bottom Then This Is It! Located In The Heart Of Astoria, The Area Is Loaded With All Types Of Shopping, Transportation, And Endless Places To Spend Your Time. This One Bedroom Unit Is Brand New And Ready For You!