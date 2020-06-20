All apartments in Queens
20-60 33rd Street

20-60 33rd Street · (212) 913-9058
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

20-60 33rd Street, Queens, NY 11105
Astoria

Price and availability

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2 · Avail. now

$2,100

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath

Report This Listing

Amenities

hardwood floors
recently renovated
some paid utils
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
recently renovated
Property Amenities
Cozy and bright 2 bedroom in Ditmars area of Astoria.

This beautifully renovated 2 bedroom sits on the top floor of a well maintained building. The unit features hardwood flooring, open concept kitchen/living room, gorgeous bathroom, Eastern & Western exposures offering tons of natural light. The bedrooms can fit a Queen and Full size bed respectively.

Just 2 blocks from the Ditmars N/W train as well as the neighborhoods best restaurants, shops and bars. Also in the area is Astoria Park and SingleCut Brewery.

Come see for yourself virtually - today!

Heat and hot water included. Sorry, no pets.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 20-60 33rd Street have any available units?
20-60 33rd Street has a unit available for $2,100 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
Is 20-60 33rd Street currently offering any rent specials?
20-60 33rd Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 20-60 33rd Street pet-friendly?
No, 20-60 33rd Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Queens.
Does 20-60 33rd Street offer parking?
No, 20-60 33rd Street does not offer parking.
Does 20-60 33rd Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 20-60 33rd Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 20-60 33rd Street have a pool?
No, 20-60 33rd Street does not have a pool.
Does 20-60 33rd Street have accessible units?
No, 20-60 33rd Street does not have accessible units.
Does 20-60 33rd Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 20-60 33rd Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 20-60 33rd Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 20-60 33rd Street does not have units with air conditioning.
