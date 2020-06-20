20-60 33rd Street

Amenities

hardwood floors recently renovated some paid utils

Cozy and bright 2 bedroom in Ditmars area of Astoria.



This beautifully renovated 2 bedroom sits on the top floor of a well maintained building. The unit features hardwood flooring, open concept kitchen/living room, gorgeous bathroom, Eastern & Western exposures offering tons of natural light. The bedrooms can fit a Queen and Full size bed respectively.



Just 2 blocks from the Ditmars N/W train as well as the neighborhoods best restaurants, shops and bars. Also in the area is Astoria Park and SingleCut Brewery.



Come see for yourself virtually - today!



Heat and hot water included. Sorry, no pets.