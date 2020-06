Amenities

Unit Amenities hardwood floors in unit laundry patio / balcony Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking

Nice 3 Br apartment in Astoria right by Astoria Park , hardwood floors , nice size rooms , exit to a out side space ( a deck ) from the living room in case that you have your dog or just to have a outdoors place to relax, washer and dryer allowed in case that tenant would like to set up one , walking distance from Subway and stores ,bus stop right by the apartment .