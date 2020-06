Amenities

Newly renovated 3 bedroom in Ridgewood. New stainless steel appliances including a dishwasher. Hardwood floors throughout unit. Closets in each bedroom. One full bathroom and one half bathroom, laundry (washer and dryer) are located in Unit! Unit is on the third floor (2 flights up) in a walk-up building. Quiet street in a residential neighborhood.



4 Blocks from Seneca Avenue M station. 4 Minute walk to Flushing Avenue M station. 9 minute walk from Myrtle-Wyckoff Avenue L station

**NO FEE***