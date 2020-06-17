All apartments in Queens
Find more places like 1816 George St.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Queens, NY
/
1816 George St
Last updated June 2 2020 at 8:20 PM

1816 George St

1816 George Street · (929) 810-6270
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Queens
See all
Ridgewood
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Studio Apartments
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

1816 George Street, Queens, NY 11385
Ridgewood

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Listanza

Report This Listing

Amenities

on-site laundry
pet friendly
stainless steel
doorman
microwave
Unit Amenities
microwave
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
doorman
on-site laundry
This is an extremely spacious three bedroom two bathroom apartment accompanied with a laundry in building, and virtual doorman, located in Bushwick. With all the amenities needed to call this your new home, you cant miss a viewing with us. Close transit is the L AND M and it can provide you with a quick commute to the city or anywhere near Brooklyn.Please provide phone number for best communication!Amenities:*LAUNDRY IN BUILDINGKitchen with STAINLESS STEEL appliancesTHREE KING size bedroomsExtremely spacious living roomVirtual DoormanFully modern tiled bathroomsTons of natural sun lightHardwood floors throughout the apartment!Exposed Brick; Giving the apartment that modern feelnet effective pricingRight near tons of nice restaurants, shops, grocery stores, bars and much more!Right by the L and M trains; a ride to Manhattan in minutes!PETS ALLOWEDNO FEEGUARANTORS WELCOME*CALL/TEXT TODAY FOR SHOWING skyline14541

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1816 George St have any available units?
1816 George St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Queens, NY.
What amenities does 1816 George St have?
Some of 1816 George St's amenities include on-site laundry, pet friendly, and stainless steel. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1816 George St currently offering any rent specials?
1816 George St isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1816 George St pet-friendly?
Yes, 1816 George St is pet friendly.
Does 1816 George St offer parking?
No, 1816 George St does not offer parking.
Does 1816 George St have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1816 George St does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1816 George St have a pool?
No, 1816 George St does not have a pool.
Does 1816 George St have accessible units?
No, 1816 George St does not have accessible units.
Does 1816 George St have units with dishwashers?
No, 1816 George St does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1816 George St have units with air conditioning?
No, 1816 George St does not have units with air conditioning.
Have a question for 1816 George St?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

The Maximilian
5-11 47th Ave
Queens, NY 11101
Wavecrest Gardens
20-10 Seagirt Blvd
Queens, NY 11691
Avalon Riverview
4-75 48th Avenue
Queens, NY 11101
The Alexander at Rego Center
61 Junction Boulevard
Queens, NY 11374
Watermark LIC
27-19 44th Dr
Queens, NY 11101
Queenswood Apartments
54-39 100th St
Queens, NY 11368
Common Putnam
60-47 68th Avenue
Queens, NY 11385

Similar Pages

Queens 1 BedroomsQueens 2 Bedrooms
Queens Apartments with Hardwood FloorsQueens Apartments with Parking
Queens Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

New York, NYBrooklyn, NYBronx, NYJersey City, NJ
Newark, NJYonkers, NYHoboken, NJStaten Island, NY
New Rochelle, NYBayonne, NJWest New York, NJHackensack, NJ

Nearby Neighborhoods

Long Island CityCorona
Far RockawayRidgewood
Rego Park

Apartments Near Colleges

Vaughn College of Aeronautics and TechnologyCUNY LaGuardia Community College
LIU BrooklynNew Jersey Institute of Technology
CUNY John Jay College of Criminal Justice
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity