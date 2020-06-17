1816 George St

Amenities

on-site laundry pet friendly stainless steel doorman microwave

Unit Amenities microwave stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly doorman on-site laundry

This is an extremely spacious three bedroom two bathroom apartment accompanied with a laundry in building, and virtual doorman, located in Bushwick. With all the amenities needed to call this your new home, you cant miss a viewing with us. Close transit is the L AND M and it can provide you with a quick commute to the city or anywhere near Brooklyn.Please provide phone number for best communication!Amenities:*LAUNDRY IN BUILDINGKitchen with STAINLESS STEEL appliancesTHREE KING size bedroomsExtremely spacious living roomVirtual DoormanFully modern tiled bathroomsTons of natural sun lightHardwood floors throughout the apartment!Exposed Brick; Giving the apartment that modern feelnet effective pricingRight near tons of nice restaurants, shops, grocery stores, bars and much more!Right by the L and M trains; a ride to Manhattan in minutes!PETS ALLOWEDNO FEEGUARANTORS WELCOME*CALL/TEXT TODAY FOR SHOWING skyline14541