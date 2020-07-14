1650 Jefferson Ave

Amenities

Unit Amenities granite counters hardwood floors stainless steel Property Amenities on-site laundry parking

Immaculate property, 2 bedroom, upscale granite and stainless Kitchen dining alcove, Hardwood flooring, close to train and downtown White Plains. Heat included, Laundry on site, Private Parking if, available for $85. This is a wonderful rental!White Plains residents enjoy, amazing restaurants, shopping and a vibrant night life, award winning schools, parks and recreation. A short train ride to NYC. View 100's of Privately Listed, Hard to Find Rentals at www.harborviewrealestate.com or Contact a Leasing Agent about this rental and others at 914 834-8200.