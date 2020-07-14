All apartments in Queens
1650 Jefferson Ave

1650 Jefferson Avenue · (914) 834-8200
Location

1650 Jefferson Avenue, Queens, NY 11385
Ridgewood

Price and availability

Amenities

on-site laundry
granite counters
hardwood floors
parking
stainless steel
some paid utils
Immaculate property, 2 bedroom, upscale granite and stainless Kitchen dining alcove, Hardwood flooring, close to train and downtown White Plains. Heat included, Laundry on site, Private Parking if, available for $85. This is a wonderful rental!White Plains residents enjoy, amazing restaurants, shopping and a vibrant night life, award winning schools, parks and recreation. A short train ride to NYC. View 100's of Privately Listed, Hard to Find Rentals at www.harborviewrealestate.com or Contact a Leasing Agent about this rental and others at 914 834-8200.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1650 Jefferson Ave have any available units?
1650 Jefferson Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Queens, NY.
What amenities does 1650 Jefferson Ave have?
Some of 1650 Jefferson Ave's amenities include on-site laundry, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1650 Jefferson Ave currently offering any rent specials?
1650 Jefferson Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1650 Jefferson Ave pet-friendly?
No, 1650 Jefferson Ave is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Queens.
Does 1650 Jefferson Ave offer parking?
Yes, 1650 Jefferson Ave offers parking.
Does 1650 Jefferson Ave have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1650 Jefferson Ave does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1650 Jefferson Ave have a pool?
No, 1650 Jefferson Ave does not have a pool.
Does 1650 Jefferson Ave have accessible units?
No, 1650 Jefferson Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 1650 Jefferson Ave have units with dishwashers?
No, 1650 Jefferson Ave does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1650 Jefferson Ave have units with air conditioning?
No, 1650 Jefferson Ave does not have units with air conditioning.
