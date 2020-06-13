All apartments in Queens
150-75 87th Avenue
150-75 87th Avenue

150-75 87th Avenue · (718) 222-0211
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

150-75 87th Avenue, Queens, NY 11432
Briarwood

Price and availability

1 Bedroom

Unit 1-F · Avail. now

$1,677

1 Bed · 1 Bath

Amenities

hardwood floors
pet friendly
recently renovated
gym
elevator
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
elevator
gym
Large newly renovated 1 bedroom Available now.

Beautiful large 1 bedroom apartment. This unit features a large living area with lots of natural light, hardwood floors, and ample closet space.

Beautiful elevator building centrally located in Briarwood, only two blocks from E and F Parsons Blvd subway station. Near major Queens courts, major stores and restaurants. Enjoy a workout at the Captain Tilly Park or sign up at one of the many fitness centers in the neighborhood. Grab your morning cup of coffee from renowned Smile of Beyond diner only steps away from your doorstep or freshly made juice and lunch from Delox Juice bar across the street. This property is conveniently located near Parsons Blvd and Hillside Ave where you can find a large variety of restaurants, bars and awesome nightlife. Cats allowed!

Equal Housing Opportunity

*Rent advertised is net effective for 2 weeks free on a 12- month lease

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 150-75 87th Avenue have any available units?
150-75 87th Avenue has a unit available for $1,677 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 150-75 87th Avenue have?
Some of 150-75 87th Avenue's amenities include hardwood floors, pet friendly, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 150-75 87th Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
150-75 87th Avenue isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 150-75 87th Avenue pet-friendly?
Yes, 150-75 87th Avenue is pet friendly.
Does 150-75 87th Avenue offer parking?
No, 150-75 87th Avenue does not offer parking.
Does 150-75 87th Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 150-75 87th Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 150-75 87th Avenue have a pool?
No, 150-75 87th Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 150-75 87th Avenue have accessible units?
No, 150-75 87th Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 150-75 87th Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 150-75 87th Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 150-75 87th Avenue have units with air conditioning?
No, 150-75 87th Avenue does not have units with air conditioning.
