150-75 87th Avenue

Amenities

hardwood floors pet friendly recently renovated gym elevator

hardwood floors recently renovated pet friendly elevator gym

Large newly renovated 1 bedroom Available now.



Beautiful large 1 bedroom apartment. This unit features a large living area with lots of natural light, hardwood floors, and ample closet space.



Beautiful elevator building centrally located in Briarwood, only two blocks from E and F Parsons Blvd subway station. Near major Queens courts, major stores and restaurants. Enjoy a workout at the Captain Tilly Park or sign up at one of the many fitness centers in the neighborhood. Grab your morning cup of coffee from renowned Smile of Beyond diner only steps away from your doorstep or freshly made juice and lunch from Delox Juice bar across the street. This property is conveniently located near Parsons Blvd and Hillside Ave where you can find a large variety of restaurants, bars and awesome nightlife. Cats allowed!



Equal Housing Opportunity



*Rent advertised is net effective for 2 weeks free on a 12- month lease