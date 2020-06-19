126-15 Jamaica Avenue

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning microwave range refrigerator w/d hookup recently renovated Property Amenities new construction

LANDLORD PAYS FEE FOR 5-1 MOVE IN DATE. BRAND NEW BEAUTIFULLY RENOVATED BRIGHT AND AIRY RARE DUPLEX. All modern contemporary style. exclusive use of yard. washer /dryer hookup, control your own thermostat, HVAC system for heat and air conditioning. convenient, walk to all public transportation, shopping stores, LIRR, train, subway, recreational parks and some schools. Lower level will be designed based on renters needs. Some pictures are virtually staged so potential renters can imagine how they can utilize the space.