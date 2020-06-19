All apartments in Queens
Last updated June 14 2020 at 2:43 PM

126-15 Jamaica Avenue

126-15 Jamaica Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

126-15 Jamaica Avenue, Queens, NY 11418
Kew Gardens

Amenities

w/d hookup
new construction
recently renovated
air conditioning
microwave
range
LANDLORD PAYS FEE FOR 5-1 MOVE IN DATE. BRAND NEW BEAUTIFULLY RENOVATED BRIGHT AND AIRY RARE DUPLEX. All modern contemporary style. exclusive use of yard. washer /dryer hookup, control your own thermostat, HVAC system for heat and air conditioning. convenient, walk to all public transportation, shopping stores, LIRR, train, subway, recreational parks and some schools. Lower level will be designed based on renters needs. Some pictures are virtually staged so potential renters can imagine how they can utilize the space.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 126-15 Jamaica Avenue have any available units?
126-15 Jamaica Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Queens, NY.
What amenities does 126-15 Jamaica Avenue have?
Some of 126-15 Jamaica Avenue's amenities include w/d hookup, new construction, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 126-15 Jamaica Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
126-15 Jamaica Avenue isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 126-15 Jamaica Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 126-15 Jamaica Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Queens.
Does 126-15 Jamaica Avenue offer parking?
No, 126-15 Jamaica Avenue does not offer parking.
Does 126-15 Jamaica Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 126-15 Jamaica Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 126-15 Jamaica Avenue have a pool?
No, 126-15 Jamaica Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 126-15 Jamaica Avenue have accessible units?
No, 126-15 Jamaica Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 126-15 Jamaica Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 126-15 Jamaica Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 126-15 Jamaica Avenue have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 126-15 Jamaica Avenue has units with air conditioning.
