120-15 198th Street

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors new construction garage

Unit Amenities granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities alarm system carport on-site laundry parking garage internet access new construction

3 Bedroom 2.5 Bath Large New Construction Brick Home, Duplex



Hardwoord floor throughout with granite countertop. Shared back yard.

Attached garage leads to basement, with entry at both the front and back of home. Laundry room with washer and dryer included.



• The property is wired with outdoor cameras giving 360 degree views of the building. Home is also wired with Slomins alarm system ( to be activated by tenant)

• Located 2 houses from the bus stop, which goes to 2 different subway trains: the F line at 179th Street and the E line at Jamaica Center

• All units have marble countertops and new high end appliances

• 10 Minutes from JFK

• A few blocks from Linden Boulevard's restaurants, stores, and offices

• 10 minute drive from Green Acres shopping mall (Macys, BJs, Applebees, Bestbuy...)

• Close proximity to Springfield Gardens Shopping Center (Pathmark, Home Depot)

Brick Construction House in heart of St. Albans Queens. Quiet Block close to bus stop.