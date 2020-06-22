All apartments in Queens
Last updated June 13 2020 at 4:20 AM

120-15 198th Street

120-15 198th Street · No Longer Available
Location

120-15 198th Street, Queens, NY 11412
St. Albans

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
new construction
garage
Unit Amenities
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
alarm system
carport
on-site laundry
parking
garage
internet access
new construction
3 Bedroom 2.5 Bath Large New Construction Brick Home, Duplex

Hardwoord floor throughout with granite countertop. Shared back yard.
Attached garage leads to basement, with entry at both the front and back of home. Laundry room with washer and dryer included.

• The property is wired with outdoor cameras giving 360 degree views of the building. Home is also wired with Slomins alarm system ( to be activated by tenant)
• Located 2 houses from the bus stop, which goes to 2 different subway trains: the F line at 179th Street and the E line at Jamaica Center
• All units have marble countertops and new high end appliances
• 10 Minutes from JFK
• A few blocks from Linden Boulevard's restaurants, stores, and offices
• 10 minute drive from Green Acres shopping mall (Macys, BJs, Applebees, Bestbuy...)
• Close proximity to Springfield Gardens Shopping Center (Pathmark, Home Depot)
Brick Construction House in heart of St. Albans Queens. Quiet Block close to bus stop.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 120-15 198th Street have any available units?
120-15 198th Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Queens, NY.
What amenities does 120-15 198th Street have?
Some of 120-15 198th Street's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 120-15 198th Street currently offering any rent specials?
120-15 198th Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 120-15 198th Street pet-friendly?
No, 120-15 198th Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Queens.
Does 120-15 198th Street offer parking?
Yes, 120-15 198th Street does offer parking.
Does 120-15 198th Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 120-15 198th Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 120-15 198th Street have a pool?
No, 120-15 198th Street does not have a pool.
Does 120-15 198th Street have accessible units?
No, 120-15 198th Street does not have accessible units.
Does 120-15 198th Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 120-15 198th Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 120-15 198th Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 120-15 198th Street does not have units with air conditioning.
