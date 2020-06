Amenities

hardwood floors parking refrigerator

Unit Amenities hardwood floors refrigerator Property Amenities parking

Huge and beyond STUNNING 1 bedroom apartment! Located in a well maintained co-op building that provides laundry in the basement as well as storage. The apartment is approx 880 sq feet, with hardwood floors through out. Bedroom is large enough for a king size bed, with ample closet space! Eat in Kitchen and L-shaped Living room/ dining room. Plenty of closet space through out. Minutes to public transportation and ample street parking on a beautiful tree-lined street.