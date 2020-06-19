All apartments in Queens
111-40 159th Street

111-40 159th Street · No Longer Available
Location

111-40 159th Street, Queens, NY 11433
Jamaica

Amenities

recently renovated
range
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
Beautiful 3 Bedroom apartment in Mint Condition. Newly Renovated.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 111-40 159th Street have any available units?
111-40 159th Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Queens, NY.
Is 111-40 159th Street currently offering any rent specials?
111-40 159th Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 111-40 159th Street pet-friendly?
No, 111-40 159th Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Queens.
Does 111-40 159th Street offer parking?
No, 111-40 159th Street does not offer parking.
Does 111-40 159th Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 111-40 159th Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 111-40 159th Street have a pool?
No, 111-40 159th Street does not have a pool.
Does 111-40 159th Street have accessible units?
No, 111-40 159th Street does not have accessible units.
Does 111-40 159th Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 111-40 159th Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 111-40 159th Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 111-40 159th Street does not have units with air conditioning.
