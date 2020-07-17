All apartments in Queens
1107 IRVING AVE
1107 IRVING AVE

1107 Irving Avenue · (347) 598-3934
Location

1107 Irving Avenue, Queens, NY 11385
Ridgewood

Price and availability

Amenities

Unit Amenities
dishwasher
granite counters
hardwood floors
microwave
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
Located by the Halsey L stop, This duplex has tons of space! - The perfect live work space,..Ridgewood Bushwick BorderThis Duplex is HUGE, comes with TWO FULL BATHROOMS, Finished basement with extra living space and 2nd entrance. Spacious bedrooms for queen bed and lots of furniture. Open Kitchen! The kitchen is fully renovated with stainless steel appliances including Dishwasher. Hardwood floors. Very nice and large windows! DuplexspaciousHardwood flooringOpen KitchenDishwasherGuarantors AcceptedStainless Steel AppliancesPets Allowed * Upon Approval Showing BY Appointment L, Halsey

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1107 IRVING AVE have any available units?
1107 IRVING AVE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Queens, NY.
What amenities does 1107 IRVING AVE have?
Some of 1107 IRVING AVE's amenities include granite counters, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1107 IRVING AVE currently offering any rent specials?
1107 IRVING AVE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1107 IRVING AVE pet-friendly?
No, 1107 IRVING AVE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Queens.
Does 1107 IRVING AVE offer parking?
No, 1107 IRVING AVE does not offer parking.
Does 1107 IRVING AVE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1107 IRVING AVE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1107 IRVING AVE have a pool?
No, 1107 IRVING AVE does not have a pool.
Does 1107 IRVING AVE have accessible units?
No, 1107 IRVING AVE does not have accessible units.
Does 1107 IRVING AVE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1107 IRVING AVE has units with dishwashers.
Does 1107 IRVING AVE have units with air conditioning?
No, 1107 IRVING AVE does not have units with air conditioning.
