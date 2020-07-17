1107 IRVING AVE

Amenities

Located by the Halsey L stop, This duplex has tons of space! - The perfect live work space,..Ridgewood Bushwick BorderThis Duplex is HUGE, comes with TWO FULL BATHROOMS, Finished basement with extra living space and 2nd entrance. Spacious bedrooms for queen bed and lots of furniture. Open Kitchen! The kitchen is fully renovated with stainless steel appliances including Dishwasher. Hardwood floors. Very nice and large windows! DuplexspaciousHardwood flooringOpen KitchenDishwasherGuarantors AcceptedStainless Steel AppliancesPets Allowed * Upon Approval Showing BY Appointment L, Halsey