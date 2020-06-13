All apartments in Queens
110-97 85th ave.
Last updated June 4 2020 at 8:46 PM

110-97 85th ave

110-97 85th Avenue · (917) 760-0357
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

110-97 85th Avenue, Queens, NY 11418
Richmond Hill

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

Report This Listing

Amenities

Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
accepts section 8
Call 3472281946! Looking for a Family of 4 Max. Attention!! This is a 3 Way move in through Real Estate. Move in costs are Rent- Security Deposit and Brokers fee. **$7569 to move in Looking for income that can cover $2523 per month or Section 8 voucher that will cover the rent. ***We are Essential workers and Proud to serve you. All showings are private and we are following Ny State Guidelines regarding social distancing by: Keeping 6 Ft distance, and by Wearing Gloves and Masks. This is a Requirement for Prospective renters coming to view the property. Call 3472281946 Thank you Best Regards, -Love Douglas

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions

Does 110-97 85th ave have any available units?
110-97 85th ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Queens, NY.
Is 110-97 85th ave currently offering any rent specials?
110-97 85th ave isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 110-97 85th ave pet-friendly?
No, 110-97 85th ave is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Queens.
Does 110-97 85th ave offer parking?
No, 110-97 85th ave does not offer parking.
Does 110-97 85th ave have units with washers and dryers?
No, 110-97 85th ave does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 110-97 85th ave have a pool?
No, 110-97 85th ave does not have a pool.
Does 110-97 85th ave have accessible units?
No, 110-97 85th ave does not have accessible units.
Does 110-97 85th ave have units with dishwashers?
No, 110-97 85th ave does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 110-97 85th ave have units with air conditioning?
No, 110-97 85th ave does not have units with air conditioning.

