11-20 foam place

Amenities

Spacious basement Studio, 1 bathroom, Living room, eat-in kitchen , Smart TV, Free wifi and internet. One king size bed and a sofa couch bed.



Beautiful get away couple of minutes away from Far Rockaways 11km beach boardwalks. Great shopping centers, entertainment, Natural Parks and eateries.



Guests who choose to have parties either inside the apartment, backyard space or both can make arrangement with the Host for a separate charges.



Close to all transportation, about fifteen minutes from JFK and LaGuardia airports. Two blocks away from both subway and shuttles to ferry ride to Manhattan. Available parking on the premises.