All apartments in Queens
Find more places like 11-20 foam place.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Queens, NY
/
11-20 foam place
Last updated February 19 2020 at 9:42 AM

11-20 foam place

11-20 Foam Place · (201) 845-7300
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Queens
See all
Far Rockaway
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Studio Apartments
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

11-20 Foam Place, Queens, NY 11691
Far Rockaway

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Sublet

Studio

Unit 0 Bed · Avail. now

$3,750

Click to see floorplan

Studio · 1 Bath · 750 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

parking
some paid utils
internet access
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
parking
internet access
Spacious basement Studio, 1 bathroom, Living room, eat-in kitchen , Smart TV, Free wifi and internet. One king size bed and a sofa couch bed.

Beautiful get away couple of minutes away from Far Rockaways 11km beach boardwalks. Great shopping centers, entertainment, Natural Parks and eateries.

Guests who choose to have parties either inside the apartment, backyard space or both can make arrangement with the Host for a separate charges.

Close to all transportation, about fifteen minutes from JFK and LaGuardia airports. Two blocks away from both subway and shuttles to ferry ride to Manhattan. Available parking on the premises.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 11-20 foam place have any available units?
11-20 foam place has a unit available for $3,750 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
Is 11-20 foam place currently offering any rent specials?
11-20 foam place isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 11-20 foam place pet-friendly?
No, 11-20 foam place is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Queens.
Does 11-20 foam place offer parking?
Yes, 11-20 foam place does offer parking.
Does 11-20 foam place have units with washers and dryers?
No, 11-20 foam place does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 11-20 foam place have a pool?
No, 11-20 foam place does not have a pool.
Does 11-20 foam place have accessible units?
No, 11-20 foam place does not have accessible units.
Does 11-20 foam place have units with dishwashers?
No, 11-20 foam place does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 11-20 foam place have units with air conditioning?
No, 11-20 foam place does not have units with air conditioning.
Have a question for 11-20 foam place?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Wavecrest Gardens
20-10 Seagirt Blvd
Queens, NY 11691
Queenswood Apartments
54-39 100th St
Queens, NY 11368
Common Putnam
60-47 68th Avenue
Queens, NY 11385
The Maximilian
5-11 47th Ave
Queens, NY 11101
The Alexander at Rego Center
61 Junction Boulevard
Queens, NY 11374
Avalon Riverview
4-75 48th Avenue
Queens, NY 11101
Watermark LIC
27-19 44th Dr
Queens, NY 11101

Similar Pages

Queens 1 BedroomsQueens 2 Bedrooms
Queens Apartments with Hardwood FloorsQueens Apartments with Parking
Queens Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

New York, NYBrooklyn, NYBronx, NYJersey City, NJ
Newark, NJYonkers, NYHoboken, NJStaten Island, NY
New Rochelle, NYBayonne, NJWest New York, NJHackensack, NJ

Nearby Neighborhoods

Long Island CityCorona
Far RockawayRidgewood
Rego Park

Apartments Near Colleges

Vaughn College of Aeronautics and TechnologyCUNY LaGuardia Community College
LIU BrooklynNew Jersey Institute of Technology
CUNY John Jay College of Criminal Justice
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity