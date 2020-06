Amenities

Has Doorman. Lots Of Natural Light, Elevator, Laundry Room, Live-In Super. Large Jr-1 Bedroom. It Is Conveniently Located In the heart Of Forest Hills. Just 2 blocks Away From The E, M, R train station (67th Ave). Near Great Restaurants And Shops On Austin St. Board Application Required. Must See This Great Unit Before It's Gone. Heat & Hot Water Are Included. Indoor Parking Available $278/month.