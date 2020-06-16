10-17 Jackson Avenue

Amenities

Sun drenched south facing 1 bedroom with views is available at 1 Vernon Jackson, a boutique condominium in the heart of Long Island City!



This cozy home features walnut flooring, over 11 foot ceilings, large windows, and top of the line appliances.



Great location! Vernon Jackson subway station (7 train) is across the street from the bldg. and only one stop to Manhattan. The restaurants are within steps. This part time doorman building offers common outdoor space and a fitness room on the second floor.



Washer/dryer in unit.



Available in mid/late June.



