Apartment List
/
NY
/
new york
/
apartments under 1600
Last updated July 13 2020 at 3:07 PM

269 Apartments under $1,600 for rent in New York, NY

1 of 10

Last updated July 13 at 02:51pm
1 Unit Available
Upper West Side
318 West 106th Street
318 West 106th Street, New York, NY
Studio
$1,466
Studio - West 106th St (West End Ave) Great deal on a rent stabilized unit!! Priced under market for the long run! Work from home on a quiet street, in a charming studio in great location.

1 of 9

Last updated July 13 at 02:51pm
1 Unit Available
Upper West Side
856 West End Avenue
856 West End Avenue, New York, NY
Studio
$1,500
Prime upper west sideGreat Price Studio the best deal Spacious studio in a beautiful brownstone nestled in a tree- lined block of Upper West Side. Features separate full kitchen, bath.

1 of 3

Last updated July 13 at 02:51pm
1 Unit Available
Washington Heights
517 West 179th Street
517 West 179th Street, New York, NY
Studio
$1,600
NO FEE!!Best deal in the building! Experience townhouse living in Washington Heights in this freshly renovated south facing studio with a stainless kitchen, hardwood flooring, new bathroom and updated hallways.

1 of 1

Last updated July 13 at 10:17am
1 Unit Available
Harlem
465 Lenox Avenue - 5C
465 Malcolm X Blvd, New York, NY
1 Bedroom
$1,345
450 sqft
STUDIO NEAR HARLEM HOSPITAL. AVAILABLE NOW

1 of 1

Last updated July 13 at 02:51pm
1 Unit Available
Marble Hill
15 Fort Charles Place
15 Fort Charles Place, New York, NY
Studio
$1,400
Work space for rent in Marble Hill/Riverdale area in private home. Available March 1, 2020. Approximately 650 ft. access to refrigerator microwave sink and bathroom in common area. Owner willing to separate into three private work spaces.

1 of 4

Last updated July 13 at 02:51pm
1 Unit Available
Harlem
213 West 122nd Street
213 West 122nd Street, New York, NY
Studio
$1,600
Lease Pending- Don't miss this charming studio apartment in an owner occupied Brownstone. Best Harlem location close to Frederick Douglas Boulevard Harlem's Restaurant Row. Original details,exposed brick and beautiful hardwood floors.

1 of 10

Last updated July 13 at 02:51pm
1 Unit Available
Harlem
426 Saint Nicholas Avenue
426 Saint Nicholas Avenue, New York, NY
1 Bedroom
$1,595
Location: Hamilton Heights at West 132nd Street and Saint Nicholas Ave. This is a great apartment that sits right across the street from Saint Nicholas Park and down the hill from City College.

1 of 8

Last updated July 13 at 02:51pm
1 Unit Available
Harlem
129 West 128th Street
129 West 128th Street, New York, NY
Studio
$1,450
Property Video: https://youtu.be/Hmsi4YRwPtA Sun-flooded south facing studio on the top floor (2 flights) of a quaint walk up building in lively central Harlem overlooking tree-lined West 128th Street.

1 of 3

Last updated July 13 at 02:51pm
1 Unit Available
Upper East Side
150 E 94TH ST.
150 East 94th Street, New York, NY
Studio
$975
Great opportunity. One office available in a suite of therapists with joint waiting room.

1 of 5

Last updated July 13 at 02:51pm
1 Unit Available
Hamilton Heights
621 West 138th Street
621 West 138th Street, New York, NY
Studio
$1,600
Cozy Studio Blocks From City College with new renovations!- Brand New Wood Floors- Caesarstone Countertops- New Cabinets- New Bath- Good Light- Cozy RoomComplete gut renovated studio apartment with new kitchen and bath.

1 of 1

Last updated July 13 at 02:51pm
1 Unit Available
Washington Heights
40 Thayer Street
40 Thayer Street, New York, NY
Studio
$1,525
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at 40 Thayer Street in New York. View photos, descriptions and more!

1 of 4

Last updated July 13 at 02:52pm
1 Unit Available
Lower East Side
87 Columbia Street
87 Columbia Street, New York, NY
Studio
$1,250
PLEASE READ CAREFULLY. I'M SAYING SO SINCE IT SEEMS FOLKS ARE NOT READING CLEARLY. This is a FURNISHED r-o-o-m rental within an apartment. Very nice tenant/landlord who usually works a lot. I've known her for nearly four years.

1 of 6

Last updated July 13 at 02:51pm
1 Unit Available
Upper West Side
15 West 82nd Street
15 West 82nd Street, New York, NY
Studio
$1,500
VIDEO TOUR IN NOW AVAILABLE: https://youtu.be/GJl5-FYMff0Please note that the applicant/s must have an income of 40 times the monthly rent and good credit to qualify - no guarantors will be accepted.

1 of 1

Last updated July 13 at 02:51pm
1 Unit Available
Washington Heights
620 W 190th St
620 West 190th Street, New York, NY
1 Bedroom
$1,600
North & West exposures, Windowed Kitchen & Bath. Refinished floors.
Results within 1 mile of New York
Verified

1 of 5

Last updated July 13 at 11:01am
2 Units Available
Guttenberg
69th Street
63-67 69th Street, Guttenberg, NJ
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,275
700 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,500
900 sqft
Welcome to 69th Street Apartments with our spacious studio, 1 and 2 bedroom apartments include free heat and hot water.
Verified

1 of 12

Last updated July 9 at 09:03pm
Contact for Availability
Hudson Ridge
7312 2-H Boulevard East, North Bergen, NJ
Studio
$1,265
516 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,650
615 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,400
725 sqft
Situated on the banks of the Hudson River, these studio, one, and two-bedroom apartments are surrounded by shopping and dining. Amenities include well-appointed kitchens, wood-plank flooring and large windows.
Verified

1 of 11

Last updated April 24 at 09:39pm
1 Unit Available
University Heights
Cedar Arms
2175 Cedar Avenue, Bronx, NY
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,499
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Comfortable units with contemporary lighting, kitchen bars, hardwood flooring, and glass-fronted showers. Located across the street from the Harlem River, with water and city views. Pre-war building with elevator and laundry facilities.

1 of 4

Last updated July 13 at 12:14pm
1 Unit Available
Riverdale
3810 Greystone Ave
3810 Greystone Avenue, Bronx, NY
1 Bedroom
$1,550
Huge, 950+ Square Feet 1br With Big, Sweeping Foyer, 5 Closets, Eat in Kitchen. Elevator and Laundry In Building. Walking distance to #1 Train. To see..call 718-682-4416 (RLNE3992395)

1 of 10

Last updated July 13 at 02:51pm
1 Unit Available
Astoria
24-59 26th St
24-59 26th Street, Queens, NY
1 Bedroom
$900
1000 sqft
Partially furnished/ unfurnished Room- Spacious Bedrm. 2 other rooms Shared Kitchen & bathrm. All Utilities Included, No Smoking or Pets. Close to major transportation. Available for immediate move in,

1 of 5

Last updated July 13 at 02:51pm
1 Unit Available
Kingsbridge
4582 Manhattan Colleg Parkway
4582 Manhattan College Parkway, Bronx, NY
Studio
$1,575
Spacious studio apartment available in Riverdale! This charming Pre-War residence has hardwood floors, southern exposures, Renovated kitchen in addition to contemporary bath.

1 of 4

Last updated July 13 at 02:51pm
1 Unit Available
7508 PARK AVE
7508 Park Ave, North Bergen, NJ
1 Bedroom
$1,500
WALKING DISTANCE TO BLVD WITH A MAYOR VIEW OF THE CITY ONLY BLOCK AWAY TO NY BUSES. NEAR PARK AND RESTAURANTS AND GROCERIES ON BROADWAY AVE.

1 of 3

Last updated July 13 at 02:51pm
1 Unit Available
Cobble Hill
131 Columbia Street
131 Columbia Street, Brooklyn, NY
Studio
$1,550
131 Columbia Street A-2Studio apartment for rent in Cobble Hill/Columbia water front district.

1 of 7

Last updated July 13 at 02:50pm
1 Unit Available
Guttenberg
122 69
122 69th Street, Guttenberg, NJ
1 Bedroom
$1,500
Spacious one bedroom apartment in the heart of Guttenberg. Extra small room can be an office or kids room. Close to transportation, shopping and schools. ALL UTILITIES ARE INCLUDED IN RENT! Great price, great location.

1 of 4

Last updated July 13 at 02:51pm
1 Unit Available
Southeast Hoboken
339 PARK AVE
339 Park Avenue, Hoboken, NJ
1 Bedroom
$1,600
550 sqft
Live on Park Avenue in downtown Hoboken right beside Church Square Park. This is a great location for easy access to NYC as well as all that Hoboken has to offer. Private garden level entrance to this cute apartment.

July 2020 New York Rent Report

Welcome to the July 2020 New York Rent Report. New York rents declined over the past month. In this report, we'll evaluate trends in the New York rental market, including comparisons to cities throughout the metro, state, and nation.

View full Rent Report

July 2020 New York Rent Report

Welcome to the July 2020 New York Rent Report. New York rents declined over the past month. In this report, we'll evaluate trends in the New York rental market, including comparisons to cities throughout the metro, state, and nation.

New York rents decline sharply over the past month

New York rents have declined 1.0% over the past month, and are down moderately by 1.6% in comparison to the same time last year. Currently, median rents in New York stand at $2,115 for a one-bedroom apartment and $2,519 for a two-bedroom. This is the third straight month that the city has seen rent decreases after an increase in March. New York's year-over-year rent growth lags the state average of 0.1%, as well as the national average of 0.2%.

    Rents falling across the New York Metro

    Rent prices have been decreasing not just in New York over the past year, but across the entire metro. Of the largest 10 cities in the New York metro for which we have data, 7 of them have seen prices drop. Here's a look at how rents compare across some of the largest cities in the metro.

    • Elizabeth has the least expensive rents in the New York metro, with a two-bedroom median of $1,386; additionally, the city has seen rent growth of 0.2% over the past month, the fastest in the metro.
    • Over the past year, Bayonne has seen the biggest rent drop in the metro, with a decline of 5.7%. Median two-bedrooms there cost $1,443, while one-bedrooms go for $1,211.
    • Hoboken has the most expensive rents of the largest cities in the New York metro, with a two-bedroom median of $2,697; rents decreased 0.9% over the past month but were up 1.0% over the past year.

    Comparable cities nationwide show more affordable rents compared to New York

    As rents have fallen moderately in New York, a few other large cities nationwide have also seen prices fall, in some cases substantially. Compared to most similar cities across the country, New York is less affordable for renters.

    • Although rents across cities in New York have been slightly on the rise, the state's growth as a whole has held steady over the past year. For example, rents have grown by 1.2% in Rochester and 1.2% in Buffalo.
    • New York's median two-bedroom rent of $2,519 is above the national average of $1,192. Nationwide, rents have held steady over the past year.
    • While rents in New York fell moderately over the past year, many cities nationwide also saw decreases, including San Francisco (-2.2%), Boston (-1.6%), and Houston (-0.9%).
    • Renters will generally find more expensive prices in New York than most other large cities. For example, Buffalo has a median 2BR rent of $880, where New York is more than two-and-a-half times that price.

    For more information check out our national report. You can also access our full data for cities and counties across the U.S. at this link.

    City
    Median 1BR Rent
    Median 2BR Rent
    M/M Rent Growth
    Y/Y Rent Growth
    New York
    $2,110
    $2,520
    -1%
    -1.6%
    Newark
    $1,200
    $1,430
    -0.3%
    -0.6%
    Jersey City
    $1,590
    $1,890
    -1%
    -1.6%
    Elizabeth
    $1,160
    $1,390
    0.2%
    -1.5%
    New Rochelle
    $1,500
    $1,780
    -0.3%
    0.3%
    East Orange
    $1,310
    $1,560
    -1.2%
    -1.9%
    Bayonne
    $1,210
    $1,440
    0
    -5.7%
    White Plains
    $1,770
    $2,110
    -0.9%
    -1.3%
    Hoboken
    $2,260
    $2,700
    -0.9%
    1%
    West New York
    $1,330
    $1,590
    -0.2%
    6.7%
    Hackensack
    $1,420
    $1,690
    0
    -0.4%
    Coram
    $2,180
    $2,600
    0
    1.6%
    Port Chester
    $1,620
    $1,930
    -0.6%
    -1.8%
    Rahway
    $1,310
    $1,560
    0
    0.4%
    Englewood
    $1,500
    $1,790
    -1.2%
    -3.2%
    Ossining
    $1,850
    $2,210
    1.4%
    3.4%
    Nesconset
    $1,770
    $2,110
    1.5%
    1.2%
    See More

    Methodology - Recent Updates:

    Data from private listing sites, including our own, tends to skew toward luxury apartments, which introduces sample bias when estimates are calculated directly from these listings. To address these limitations, we’ve recently made major updates to our methodology, which we believe have greatly improved the accuracy and reliability of our estimates.

    Read more about our new methodology below, or see a more detailed post here.

    Methodology:

    Apartment List is committed to making our rent estimates the best and most accurate available. To do this, we start with reliable median rent statistics from the Census Bureau, then extrapolate them forward to the current month using a growth rate calculated from our listing data. In doing so, we use a same-unit analysis similar to Case-Shiller’s approach, comparing only units that are available across both time periods to provide an accurate picture of rent growth in cities across the country.

    Our approach corrects for the sample bias inherent in other private sources, producing results that are much closer to statistics published by the Census Bureau and HUD. Our methodology also allows us to construct a picture of rent growth over an extended period of time, with estimates that are updated each month.

    Read more about our methodology here.

    About Rent Reports:

    Apartment List publishes monthly reports on rental trends for hundreds of cities across the U.S. We intend these reports to be a source of reliable information that help renters and policymakers make sound decisions, and we invest significant time and effort in gathering and analyzing rent data. Our work is covered regularly by journalists across the country.

    We are continuously working to improve our methodology and data, with the goal of providing renters with the information that they need to make the best decisions.

    Similar Pages

    New York 1 BedroomsNew York 2 BedroomsNew York 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsNew York 3 BedroomsNew York Accessible ApartmentsNew York Apartments under $1,400New York Apartments under $1,600New York Apartments under $1,800
    New York Apartments under $2,000New York Apartments with BalconyNew York Apartments with GarageNew York Apartments with GymNew York Apartments with Hardwood FloorsNew York Apartments with Move-in SpecialsNew York Apartments with ParkingNew York Apartments with Pool
    New York Apartments with Washer-DryerNew York Cheap PlacesNew York Dog Friendly ApartmentsNew York Furnished ApartmentsNew York Luxury PlacesNew York Pet Friendly PlacesNew York Studio Apartments

    Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

    Brooklyn, NYQueens, NYBronx, NYJersey City, NJ
    Newark, NJYonkers, NYHoboken, NJElizabeth, NJ
    Staten Island, NYNew Rochelle, NYBayonne, NJWest New York, NJ

    Nearby Neighborhoods

    Upper West SideUpper East SideHell's Kitchen
    ChelseaMidtown EastWashington Heights
    HarlemEast Harlem

    Apartments Near Colleges

    CUNY John Jay College of Criminal JusticeMetropolitan College of New York
    Columbia University in the City of New YorkAmerican Musical and Dramatic Academy
    Barnard College