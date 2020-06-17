226 W 98th Street

Amenities
This unit features o dining room/kitchen combo, stainless steel appliances,hardwood floors and lots of natural light. This great Upper West Side home accepts pets ( On approval ) and has a dishwasher in the kitchen and a washer/dryer (in building).The building offers additional amenities, including: prewar, elevator. 1,2,3,B and C trains are close to this pre-war Upper West Side building. Call, text or email today to see this excellent Upper West Side apartment before your competitors do!