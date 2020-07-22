Amenities
Two bedroom apartment located on corner of East ! - Property Id: 314746
This features a kitchen with stainless steel appliances, tiled bathroom, hardwood floors, high ceilings, wide windows ensuring plenty of natural light, Recessed lighting, and more!
The building is close to transportation, markets, shops, and more.
To view this unit and other apartments I have in the neighborhood, please contact me to schedule an appointment.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/p/1383-2nd-ave-new-york-ny/314746
