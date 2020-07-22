All apartments in New York
Last updated July 17 2020 at 10:51 AM

1383 2nd Ave

1383 2nd Avenue · (347) 283-8108
Location

1383 2nd Avenue, New York, NY 10021
Upper East Side

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2 beds, 1 bath, $3850 · Avail. now

$3,850

2 Bed · 1 Bath

Report This Listing

Amenities

hardwood floors
dogs allowed
stainless steel
some paid utils
microwave
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
microwave
stainless steel
Property Amenities
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Two bedroom apartment located on corner of East ! - Property Id: 314746

This features a kitchen with stainless steel appliances, tiled bathroom, hardwood floors, high ceilings, wide windows ensuring plenty of natural light, Recessed lighting, and more!

The building is close to transportation, markets, shops, and more.

To view this unit and other apartments I have in the neighborhood, please contact me to schedule an appointment.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/p/1383-2nd-ave-new-york-ny/314746
Property Id 314746

(RLNE5937699)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1383 2nd Ave have any available units?
1383 2nd Ave has a unit available for $3,850 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in New York, NY?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly New York Rent Report.
What amenities does 1383 2nd Ave have?
Some of 1383 2nd Ave's amenities include hardwood floors, dogs allowed, and stainless steel. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1383 2nd Ave currently offering any rent specials?
1383 2nd Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1383 2nd Ave pet-friendly?
Yes, 1383 2nd Ave is pet friendly.
Does 1383 2nd Ave offer parking?
No, 1383 2nd Ave does not offer parking.
Does 1383 2nd Ave have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1383 2nd Ave does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1383 2nd Ave have a pool?
No, 1383 2nd Ave does not have a pool.
Does 1383 2nd Ave have accessible units?
No, 1383 2nd Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 1383 2nd Ave have units with dishwashers?
No, 1383 2nd Ave does not have units with dishwashers.
