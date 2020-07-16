560 Main Street

Amenities

Regular and Virtual Tours AvailableLimited Time Offer: No Broker Fee and 2 Month Free 3 BR / 1.5 BathBe in the center of NYC at Roosevelt Landings. Find your home in this newly renovated TwoBedroom / One Bathroom residences on Roosevelt Island, Manhattan. Nestled along the East River across from Midtown East, we invite you to experience the stunning NYC skyline from a different perspective.New renovations and appliances have upgraded this spacious residential development, making it the perfect blank canvas for your new life here. This gorgeous and oversized unit features comfortable living spaces, ample and similarly sized bedrooms, bright natural sunlight, plenty of storage space, and with select residences offering magnificent views of Manhattan, the East River, Queensborough Bridge and Long Island City Queens.Other Highlights Include: - Elevator Building- Natural Hardwood Floors Throughout- Select Residences with Separate Dining Nooks- Large Bedroom Closets- Select Residences with outdoor spaceKitchens Feature: - Custom White Kitchen Cabinets with chrome accents- Stainless Steel Dishwashers, Refrigerators and Stoves- Stone Tile Floors- Stone Countertops w/ with White Subway Tile BacksplashesBathrooms Feature: - Custom Mirrored Medicine Chests- Custom Bathroom Vanities with Stone Countertops and tons of Storage- Gorgeous Subway Tile White Bathrooms - Deep Soaking BathtubsFeel like taking in the views on the way to work? The East River Ferry and the Roosevelt Island Tram, also located a stone throws away, allow for a unique experience whenever you feel like it. Located minutes from the Roosevelt Island F train, Roosevelt Skyway and Ferry dock, living at Roosevelt Landings makes taking a trip to your destination a quick and convenient commute by train, bus, boat, car or tram. Perfectly situated for easy access to award-winning nightlife, dining, and shopping in Midtown and Long Island City, convenience is key at your new home with Roosevelt Island being a destination on its own. Come experience incomparable lifestyle to anywhere else in the city.Please Note: Heat, Hot Water & Gas is Included. Gross Monthly Rent is $3935 Net rent advertised