560 Main Street
Last updated July 7 2020 at 5:54 AM

560 Main Street

560 Main Street · (917) 972-3788
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.

Location

560 Main Street, New York County, NY 10044
Roosevelt Island

Price and availability

3 Bedrooms

Unit 419 · Avail. now

$3,495

3 Bed · 1 Bath

Amenities

hardwood floors
dishwasher
recently renovated
stainless steel
elevator
some paid utils
Unit Amenities
bathtub
dishwasher
hardwood floors
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
elevator
Regular and Virtual Tours AvailableLimited Time Offer: No Broker Fee and 2 Month Free 3 BR / 1.5 BathBe in the center of NYC at Roosevelt Landings. Find your home in this newly renovated TwoBedroom / One Bathroom residences on Roosevelt Island, Manhattan. Nestled along the East River across from Midtown East, we invite you to experience the stunning NYC skyline from a different perspective.New renovations and appliances have upgraded this spacious residential development, making it the perfect blank canvas for your new life here. This gorgeous and oversized unit features comfortable living spaces, ample and similarly sized bedrooms, bright natural sunlight, plenty of storage space, and with select residences offering magnificent views of Manhattan, the East River, Queensborough Bridge and Long Island City Queens.Other Highlights Include: - Elevator Building- Natural Hardwood Floors Throughout- Select Residences with Separate Dining Nooks- Large Bedroom Closets- Select Residences with outdoor spaceKitchens Feature: - Custom White Kitchen Cabinets with chrome accents- Stainless Steel Dishwashers, Refrigerators and Stoves- Stone Tile Floors- Stone Countertops w/ with White Subway Tile BacksplashesBathrooms Feature: - Custom Mirrored Medicine Chests- Custom Bathroom Vanities with Stone Countertops and tons of Storage- Gorgeous Subway Tile White Bathrooms - Deep Soaking BathtubsFeel like taking in the views on the way to work? The East River Ferry and the Roosevelt Island Tram, also located a stone throws away, allow for a unique experience whenever you feel like it. Located minutes from the Roosevelt Island F train, Roosevelt Skyway and Ferry dock, living at Roosevelt Landings makes taking a trip to your destination a quick and convenient commute by train, bus, boat, car or tram. Perfectly situated for easy access to award-winning nightlife, dining, and shopping in Midtown and Long Island City, convenience is key at your new home with Roosevelt Island being a destination on its own. Come experience incomparable lifestyle to anywhere else in the city.Please Note: Heat, Hot Water & Gas is Included. Gross Monthly Rent is $3935 Net rent advertised

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 560 Main Street have any available units?
560 Main Street has a unit available for $3,495 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 560 Main Street have?
Some of 560 Main Street's amenities include hardwood floors, dishwasher, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 560 Main Street currently offering any rent specials?
560 Main Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 560 Main Street pet-friendly?
No, 560 Main Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in New York County.
Does 560 Main Street offer parking?
No, 560 Main Street does not offer parking.
Does 560 Main Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 560 Main Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 560 Main Street have a pool?
No, 560 Main Street does not have a pool.
Does 560 Main Street have accessible units?
No, 560 Main Street does not have accessible units.
Does 560 Main Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 560 Main Street has units with dishwashers.
Does 560 Main Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 560 Main Street does not have units with air conditioning.
