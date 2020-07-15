40 River Rd

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher patio / balcony walk in closets recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities 24hr concierge doorman gym parking pool bbq/grill bike storage lobby valet service

This is an incredible opportunity to rent well below market value for a luxury 2 bed, 2 bath with a lease assignment, available from August 1st.Apartment 5P at Manhattan Park a full-service luxury community is the layout of your dreams! The apartment features a generous living space with room for a sectional couch & dining table and a balcony that overlooks the majestic East River & The Upper East Side. The king sized master bedroom has a full-size en suite bathroom, the equally-sized second bedroom has a walk-in closet & an adjacent full bathroom. Closets & storage abound! The kitchen is fully renovated with stainless steel appliances including a dishwasher. One subway stop away from Manhattan & also accessible via ferry or aerial tram, it's easy to imagine life when you arrive home to be greeted by a doorman & enter through a newly renovated lobby & hallways.Manhattan Park welcomes you with the following amenities: 8 landscaped acres Waterfront promenade 60 outdoor pool, swim club & sun deck 24-hour doorman lobby & 24-hour concierge English garden & outdoor movie screenings Rooftop sun decks w/panoramic views & barbeque grills Nearby parking 24-hour complimentary fitness center in each building Valet services (housekeeping, laundry, dry cleaning, shoe repair & more) Laundry rooms Bicycle storagePlease contact us to arrange a private showing.