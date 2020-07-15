All apartments in New York County
40 River Rd
40 River Rd

40 River Road · (646) 789-7049
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.

Location

40 River Road, New York County, NY 10044
Roosevelt Island

Price and availability

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
stainless steel
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
patio / balcony
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
24hr concierge
doorman
gym
parking
pool
bbq/grill
bike storage
lobby
valet service
This is an incredible opportunity to rent well below market value for a luxury 2 bed, 2 bath with a lease assignment, available from August 1st.Apartment 5P at Manhattan Park a full-service luxury community is the layout of your dreams! The apartment features a generous living space with room for a sectional couch & dining table and a balcony that overlooks the majestic East River & The Upper East Side. The king sized master bedroom has a full-size en suite bathroom, the equally-sized second bedroom has a walk-in closet & an adjacent full bathroom. Closets & storage abound! The kitchen is fully renovated with stainless steel appliances including a dishwasher. One subway stop away from Manhattan & also accessible via ferry or aerial tram, it's easy to imagine life when you arrive home to be greeted by a doorman & enter through a newly renovated lobby & hallways.Manhattan Park welcomes you with the following amenities: 8 landscaped acres Waterfront promenade 60 outdoor pool, swim club & sun deck 24-hour doorman lobby & 24-hour concierge English garden & outdoor movie screenings Rooftop sun decks w/panoramic views & barbeque grills Nearby parking 24-hour complimentary fitness center in each building Valet services (housekeeping, laundry, dry cleaning, shoe repair & more) Laundry rooms Bicycle storagePlease contact us to arrange a private showing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 40 River Rd have any available units?
40 River Rd doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in New York County, NY.
What amenities does 40 River Rd have?
Some of 40 River Rd's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 40 River Rd currently offering any rent specials?
40 River Rd is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 40 River Rd pet-friendly?
No, 40 River Rd is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in New York County.
Does 40 River Rd offer parking?
Yes, 40 River Rd offers parking.
Does 40 River Rd have units with washers and dryers?
No, 40 River Rd does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 40 River Rd have a pool?
Yes, 40 River Rd has a pool.
Does 40 River Rd have accessible units?
No, 40 River Rd does not have accessible units.
Does 40 River Rd have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 40 River Rd has units with dishwashers.
Does 40 River Rd have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 40 River Rd has units with air conditioning.
